Jamie Carragher offers honest opinion about Chelsea signing ex-Arsenal captain Aubameyang on deadline day 

Jamie Carragher believes Chelsea signing former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is good business done by the club. Sky Sports reports that the Blues completed a deadline deal for the Barcelona striker for £10 million, with Marcos Alonso heading in the other direction.

Aubameyang only left Arsenal in January when his contract was terminated by the club following a reported falling out with manager Mikel Arteta.

90min @90min_Football



How well will the striker do in the blue side of London? Aubameyang is a Chelsea player!

Following the recent sales of Timo Werner permanently and Romelu Lukaku on loan, Chelsea were desperate for a centre-forward and Carragher believes they have the right man.

The Liverpool legend told Sky Sports (as quoted by The Metro):

"He’s a quality player, there is no doubt about that. I think it’s a good signing. People may question Arsenal’s role in this and the fact they let him go for free, and now Chelsea are paying money for him 12 months later. I think it’s a good signing for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, and also the right decision from Mikel Arteta, look at where Arsenal are right now."

He added:

"We know Aubameyang brings goals and quality but at times, there are maybe situations and misdemeanors off the pitch or within the dressing room and Arteta couldn’t stand for that. But Tuchel knows him well from their time at Borussia Dortmund, and as a neutral, I’m delighted he’s back in the Premier League because he’s a brilliant player."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



"It's a good signing."Jamie Carragher believes the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a great deal for Chelsea

Former Arsenal captain Aubameyang 'really happy' to be joining Chelsea

Aubameyang enjoyed a successful spell at Barcelona as he scored 11 times in 18 La Liga appearances. However, following the recent arrival of Robert Lewandowski and the club's poor financial state, the Gabon international was deemed surplus to requirements.

Upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge and his upcoming reunion with Thomas Tuchel, the veteran forward told the Blues' official website:

"I’m really happy. It’s an honor to be part of this team and I can’t wait to start. I have some unfinished business with the Premier League so it’s good to be back and really exciting."

The west London club's owner Todd Boehly also expressed his delight stating:

"Pierre-Emerick is an elite striker with a proven track record in the Premier League and his arrival strengthens our squad, giving us new attacking options. We are thrilled to have Pierre-Emerick on board with us in the new era at Chelsea and we’re really looking forward to working with him."

Troll Football @TrollFootball Fabregas waking up and seeing Aubameyang go from Arsenal captain, to Barcelona, to Chelsea

