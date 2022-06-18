Jamie Carragher offers touching tribute on Twitter as Sadio Mane agrees Liverpool exit 

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has offered an emotional farewell message to outgoing Senegalese forward Sadio Mane. The 30-year-old attacker is set to leave Anfield and join German champions Bayern Munich.

In his touching message, Carragher said that Mane is his favourite Liverpool player from the current squad. The former player-turned-pundit tweeted:

"My favourite LFC player of this era, Sadio Mane finally departs. Low maintenance high performance & never injured! Trophies & goals galore, a true Liverpool Legend. Thank you Sadio."

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 low maintenance high performance & never injured! Trophies & goals galore, a true Liverpool Legend. Thank you Sadio twitter.com/_pauljoyce/sta… paul joyce @_pauljoyce Liverpool and Bayern Munich reach agreement on Sadio Mane deal. Guaranteed fee of £27.5million [€32million], plus £5million based on appearances and £2.6million based on individual and team achievements. The total package is worth £35.1million [€41million].

According to The Mirror, the Reds and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement of £35 million for Mane. The 30-year-old will sign a three-year deal with the Bavarian giants and pocket around £360,000 a week.

Mane arrived at Anfield from Southampton in the summer of 2016 as one of manager Jurgen Klopp's first successful signings.

He'll now end his time at Merseyside, having made 269 appearances, scoring 120 goals and assisting another 48. The forward has won every single trophy available, including the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

The 30-year-old's departure breaks the iconic front three at Liverpool, comprising Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Keifer MacDonald @KeiferMacd Firmino: 327 games, 98G, 74A

Mane: 269 games, 120G, 48A

Salah: 254 games, 156G, 63A



You just had to be there. Firmino: 327 games, 98G, 74AMane: 269 games, 120G, 48ASalah: 254 games, 156G, 63AYou just had to be there. 🇧🇷 Firmino: 327 games, 98G, 74A🇸🇳 Mane: 269 games, 120G, 48A🇪🇬 Salah: 254 games, 156G, 63AYou just had to be there. https://t.co/zahj4CMIZW

Mane will now head to Bayern as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Polish forward is keen on a move to Barcelona in the summer. The Blaugrana are preparing an official bid for the 34-year-old forward.

The Reds, meanwhile, have already signed a long-term replacement for Mane. Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez has been signed from Portuguese side SL Benfica on a six-year contract.

Liverpool could lose two other forwards soon

Jurgen Klopp's side could lose Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in the near future if they are not offered new deals.

The duo have just one year remaining on their contracts, with no signs of negotiations taking place at the moment.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“Roberto Firmino is a great player, Jota is another great striker, Luis Diaz, Salah, to play with these monsters is a dream." Darwin Nunez:“Roberto Firmino is a great player, Jota is another great striker, Luis Diaz, Salah, to play with these monsters is a dream." #lfc [lfc] Darwin Nunez: “Roberto Firmino is a great player, Jota is another great striker, Luis Diaz, Salah, to play with these monsters is a dream." #lfc [lfc] https://t.co/bCrN77vy7k

Salah has been quite vocal about wanting to stay at Anfield beyond his current contract. According to Fabrizio Romano, though, the Reds will need to improve their offer to see Salah stay with them for the foreseeable future.

