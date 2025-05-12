Jamie Carragher picks 2 Premier League teams who will miss Champions League qualification after Chelsea lose to Newcastle

Football pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has predicted that Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will miss a chance to play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

After their 2-0 loss to Newcastle United, the Blues are fifth in the Premier League with 65 points after 36 matches, tied on points with sixth-placed Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are seventh because they dropped points against Leicester City on Sunday, May 11.

The Blues will play their two remaining league games against Manchester United (home) and Nottingham Forest (away). Aston Villa will host Tottenham Hotspur before visiting Old Trafford to face the Red Devils. Forest will face West Ham United at the London Stadium and later will host the Blues at the City Ground.

The top five teams in the Premier League table will qualify for the UEFA Champions League, and according to Jamie Carragher, Aston Villa will make the final cut over Chelsea and Nottingham Forest. He told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"Chelsea will beat Man United. It's whether they can beat Nottingham Forest away. There will be a big atmosphere there. Even if they can't get Champions League football by then, I think Nottingham Forest, last game of the season, the supporters will be desperate to say almost like a big thank you for the season that they've had.

He added:

"They've got European football, which is a great achievement. I actually think it'll be Chelsea and Nottingham Forest who miss out and Aston Villa get in."

The Blues will aim to finish in the top five. However, they will also focus on the UEFA Europa Conference League Final against Real Betis on Wednesday, May 28, in Bilbao.

Chelsea reject Arsenal's bid to sign goalkeeper: Reports

Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - Premier League

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via the Chelsea News), Chelsea denied Arsenal's first bid to sign U-18 English goalkeeper Freddy Bernal.

The Blues did not entertain the bid by the Gunners because they are keen to keep the young custodian. However, the Gunners are expected to make more enquiries for Freddy Bernal, as they will try to up their £1.25 million offer.

The Blues rate the young custodian highly and are firm on their stance to keep him in their own ranks. As per the aforementioned report, several other clubs are also interested in signing the England U-18 goalkeeper.

