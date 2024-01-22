Jamie Carragher pinpoints one area where Diogo Jota is better than Luis Suarez, Mohamed Salah and Fernando Torres

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons Diogo Jota is better than Reds icons like Luis Suarez, Mohamed Salah, and Fernando Torres in finishing off chances.

Diogo Jota was the star of the show as Liverpool clashed with AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday, January 21. The 27-year-old had a brilliant outing in front of goal. He scored twice and set up another to inspire the Reds to a vital 4-0 victory away from home.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Jamie Carragher waxed lyrical while discussing Jota's influence. The Englishman couldn't help but compare the Portuguese star to some of the most prolific forwards the club has ever had.

"[He has] a goal or an assist every 84 minutes [this season], there’s only two or three players in the Premier League who are higher than that,” he said.

“Thinking of some of the strikers I’ve played alongside: Michael Owen, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres, Robbie Fowler, I think he’s [Jota] the best finisher.

“Finishing-wise I think he’s as good if not better than Torres, even a Suarez, even Salah. Maybe the only one who could probably compete with him is Robbie Fowler in the early days of the Premier League," the Liverpool icon added.

Diogo Jota endured a difficult outing last season amid injury problems. This term, however, he's bounced back in style and has been among the standout performers on Jurgen Klopp's roster. He has bagged 11 goals and four assists from 22 games across all competitions.

Meanwhile, overall, Diogo Jota has scored 52 goals in 135 games for Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah has bagged 204 goals for the Reds in 332 games since joining the club. Luis Suarez has a record of 82 goals in 133 games while Fernando Torres had 81 in 142.

Liverpool star breaks 69-year-old record on Premier League debut

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley made his Premier League debut during the 4-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday. The 20-year-old made good use of the opportunity as he delivered an eye-catching performance.

Notably, Bradley set up Diogo Jota for their third goal of the match. By doing so, he broke an amazing record that has stood for over 69 years. Bradley became the first Northern Irishman to assist a Liverpool goal since Sammy Smyth against Middlesbrough on April 19, 1954 – 69 years 277 days ago.

Meanwhile, following that result, the Reds have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points. However, the gap could reduce to two points if second-placed Manchester City win their outstanding fixture.