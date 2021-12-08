"Arsenal managers continually pick him" - Jamie Carragher praises 'criticized' 29-year-old star

Arsenal fans are distraught by their most recent 2-1 loss against Everton. Despite the defeat, 29-year-old midfielder Granit Xhaka deserved his fair share of praise for his standout performance. The Swiss international was put straight back into the mix as a starter after missing two months of action due to a knee injury.

Xhaka lasted the full ninety minutes in his first match back. Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has praised the hard-hitting Arsenal midfielder on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football. Carragher said:

“It’s interesting with Xhaka because he is a player that gets criticism when Arsenal don’t do well, but every manager picks him and as soon as he is fit, he goes straight back into the team. Of course, he is a good character."

Xhaka's presence has often furcated the Arsenal fanbase. But one thing that has been predominant for the player is that all of his bosses rely on his prowess in the middle of the pitch. The anecdote holds firm as there was no hesitation from Mikel Arteta to throw the midfielder into the deep for his return game.

“I think he is a good player. He does sometimes lose his head and does silly challenges. But, the fact that Arsenal managers continually pick him and he goes straight into the team when he’s fit, it shows that he’s a good character and player. We saw that in the summer in the Euros.”

Xhaka alone can't solve Arsenal's problems

It wasn't visible from Xhaka's performance that he was out injured for so long. He was the anomaly who offered a solid display in contrast to his side, who couldn't hold on to their lead right till the very end. In recent times, Xhaka has proved to be a vital player who is an integral part of the Gunners outfit.

The Swiss has made 226 appearances for the Gunners. He has intentionally or unintentionally stirred up the fanbase, often for the wrong reasons. On many occasions, it looked like he was on the verge of taking an exit from North London. But to everyone's surprise, he has kept his head down and worked hard for Arsenal since the summer transfer window.

Sam Dean @SamJDean Martin Odegaard could be the biggest beneficiary of Granit Xhaka's early return to fitness. Xhaka is the best Arsenal have got at playing those passes through the lines, into Odegaard's feet. Their relationship was fundamental to the victory against Spurs in September Martin Odegaard could be the biggest beneficiary of Granit Xhaka's early return to fitness. Xhaka is the best Arsenal have got at playing those passes through the lines, into Odegaard's feet. Their relationship was fundamental to the victory against Spurs in September

Arteta's problems lie rooted in the final third. The players in the final third need to be sharper with their decision making. A monumental club like Arsenal shouldn't be so low in the Premier League. The manager needs to formulate far better plans and avoid losing out on gathering easy points.

Edited by Diptanil Roy