Jamie Carragher predicts Arsenal and Manchester City results in final Premier League gameweek with title on the line

Jamie Carragher has predicted that Manchester City and Arsenal would win their respective final matches of the Premier League season. He does not see the top spot slipping away from Pep Guardiola's side after their 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Speaking on Sky Sports while doing the commentary for the Tottenham-Manchester City match on Tuesday (May 14), Carragher claimed that he does not see either of the top two sides dropping points.

"I know we have got to build the games up for Sky but I can assure you that they both win," he said.

Manchester City went to the top of the table on Tuesday after beating Tottenham 2-0, thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland. The Cityzens are now two points clear of Arsenal with just one match remaining this season.

Both teams fighting for the title on the final day play at home with Pep Guardiola's side taking on West Ham United, while Mikel Arteta's men welcome Everton to the Emirates.

Jamie Carragher names Manchester City star who snatched the title away from Arsenal

Jamie Carragher has named Stefan Ortega as the Manchester City who has helped them secure the Premier League title. He claims that the German star's save to deny Son Heung-Min while the score was 1-0 was crucial in the title race.

"[Tottenham] gave Man City more problems than I've probably seen anybody give them for a long time, in terms of the chances they created. Ortega, tonight alone, has won them the Premier League title. Obviously a lot's gone into that over the season but when you look at this game, if he doesn't make those saves at 1-0, Arsenal will win the league. That's how close it is," he said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

"When I think of me a few years ago as a Liverpool fan, watching Vincent Kompany put that shot in against Leicester, that is that moment now for Arsenal fans. That Son chance is the moment Arsenal fans will remember in five, 10 years' time. Even if they win the title in the next five years - and they've got a chance of doing that because they're a great team with a great manager - that chance will still haunt them," Carragher added.

Arsenal can still win the title on Sunday if Manchester City lose or draw to West Ham United, provided the Gunners manage to beat Everton. The scoreline will not be an issue, as the Gunners have the better goal difference and will go on top.