Jamie Carragher predicts where Chelsea will finish in the Premier League this season

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Chelsea are the favorites to finish fourth in the Premier League once again next season. The Blues enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign under Enzo Maresca, finishing fourth in the league.

The Italian manager also guided his team to a UEFA Conference League triumph, while winning the refurbished FIFA Club World Cup over the summer. The London giants have already strengthened their squad in the current transfer window.

Chelsea have signed Liam Delap from Ipswich Town and Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion to upgrade their attack. Jamie Gittens was roped in from Borussia Dortmund, while Willian Estevao, Dario Essugo, and Jorrel Hato are among the exciting talents added to Maresca's kitty.

However, speaking on The Overlap, Carragher insisted that the Blues will still finish behind Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City in the 2025-26 season.

“I don’t see Chelsea finishing above Liverpool, Arsenal or City. Favourites for 4th? Yes,” said Carragher.

Enzo Maresca's team won 41 of their 64 games across competitions last season, losing just 14. They scored 137 goals, while conceding 64.

The Blues finished 15 points behind champions Liverpool, who won 25 of their 38 games in the Premier League. Arne Slot's team scored 86 goals in the league last season.

Are Chelsea eyeing a move for Alejandro Garnacho this summer?

Alejandro Garnacho

Chelsea are planning to move for Alejandro Garnacho late in the summer transfer window, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Argentine forward's future at Manchester United remains uncertain amid reports of a fallout with Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils are now ready to cash in on Garnacho, having already strengthened their attack this summer. Matheus Cunha has been roped in from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Bryan Mbeumo has joined from Brentford.

Garnacho is expected to leave Old Trafford before the end of the summer, and Stamford Bridge has been touted as a possible destination. Recent reports have suggested that the player is not short of options but wants to stay in the Premier League.

Speaking to DAZN, Romano added that the Blues are yet to initiate talks with Manchester United regarding a move.

"Chelsea told Garnacho that they might come later in the window. So, this deal is advancing on player side, not yet club-to-club," said Romano.

Alejandro Garnacho registered 11 goals and 10 assists from 58 games last season for the Red Devils and is under contract until 2028.

