Jamie Carragher predicts Liverpool's final Premier League position

At the start of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign, Jamie Carragher was certain Liverpool would win the title or at least challenge for it, but things have not gone as expected. The Reds legend has now predicted his former side to finish outside the top 4 at the end of the season.

Liverpool have struggled with injuries this year, especially with their best center-backs, Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez, missing the majority of their matches. To make things worse, Alisson, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Thiago, Fabinho, and several others have missed significant time due to injuries as well.

Jurgen Klopp's side were looking to break Chelsea's 86-game unbeaten run at home but are now on a 6-match losing streak at Anfield. Jamie Carragher has taken recent form into account and predicted his former side to finish outside the top 4. Speaking on Sky Sports, he said:

"It's been a freak, been really poor the teams they've lost to. But when we talk about teams at the bottom, it feels like there's going to be a real fight for top-four and the relegation places this season. At this moment, I still don't believe Liverpool will get the top four. I think they will just miss out."

What do Liverpool need to qualify for European football?

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool must go on a winning streak for 4-5 matches to put pressure on Chelsea and Leicester City - who sit 3rd and 4th in the league table.

"But when we talk about the teams at the bottom, someone has that little late run and makes other teams feel nervous, that's what Liverpool have to do in these next couple of weeks. Make Leicester feel a little bit nervous, Chelsea nervous, the positions they're in now, and almost take this to the wire," said Jamie Carragher.

"I know other teams are playing each other. No one will get maximum points, it's impossible because there's that many people involved in this race for top-four. There's still a bit of a gap. It was a massive result for Liverpool tonight in terms of top four or potential top four. A lot of teams around that position lost points this weekend," he said.

"It puts them into sixth, still a way to go but there's still plenty of games to go. That's what Liverpool need to do, with four or five games to go, be in a position where you can basically jump if someone makes a mistake," concluded the former Liverpool defender.

Liverpool have a short break now and they will be back in action to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on the 4th of April.