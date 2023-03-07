Jamie Carragher predicts outcome of UCL Round of 16 clash between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has predicted Chelsea to overcome Borussia Dortmund in their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday (March 7). The Blues trail BvB 1-0 from the first leg heading into tonight's clash at Stamford Bridge.

Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi scored the only goal of the game in the 63rd minute which placed more pressure on Blues boss Graham Potter. However, Potter's men had 21 chances at Signal Iduna Park but just couldn't put the ball in the back of the net.

Carragher is backing Chelsea to turn things around at Stamford Bridge. He thinks it will take the process that will take pressure off Potter, whose side vitally beat Leeds United 1-0 on Saturday (March 4). He told Sky Sports:

"It’s a huge game. There was a lot of talk before the Leeds game about the pressure on Graham Potter and him potentially losing his job. I think from Graham Potter’s point of view, winning that game [against Leeds] probably gives them a bit of breathing space ahead of the Dortmund game."

Carragher added that the Blues dominated Dortmund in the first leg and that he expects them to progress:

"I still expect them to get through, Chelsea. They dominated Dortmund in the first leg. They find themselves behind but I think they were by far the better team so I expect them to go through."

The UEFA Champions League is realistically the west Londoners' last chance of trophy success this season. They sit 10th in the league, with hopes of a top-four finish looking bleak.

Newcastle United join Liverpool in the race to sign Chelsea's Mason Mount

Newcastle set to rival Liverpool for Mason Mount.

Mount is being linked with a move away from Chelsea in the summer as he continues to reject a new contract offer from the Blues. The English attacker wants to be placed among the top earners at the club. His current deal expires in 2024.

Liverpool have been heavily rumored as being interested in Mount. However, the Daily Mail reports that Newcastle have joined the Reds in their pursuit of the English attacker.

The Magpies are the richest club in world football following the Saudi Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners, and the Reuben Brothers takeover last May. They are able to rival the European elite for talent and it appears Mount is on the radar.

Mount could be available cheaper due to the amount of time on his contract. He has scored three goals and provided six assists in 32 matches across competitions.

