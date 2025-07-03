Jamie Carragher reacts to ‘devastating news’ about Liverpool star Diogo Jota passing away in car accident

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has shared a message on social media following Diogo Jota's tragic death on Thursday night. The 28-year-old was met with an accident while travelling with his brother Andre, who also passed away.
According to reports, they were travelling through the Cernadilla Municipality of Zamora Province in the northwest of Spain. Their Lamborghini apparently came off the motorway and burst into flames due to a tyre blowout while overtaking.
The news shocked the world, prompting tribute from around the globe. Many took to social media to share a message, including former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher. He wrote:
"Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning. Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids."
Diogo Jota tied the knot with his partner Rute Cardoso on June 22 this year, and the couple have three children together. His brother Andre was also a professional footballer and plied his trade at Portuguese second division side Penafiel.
Jota joined Liverpool in 2020 and has been a key part of their recent success. The player was also part of the Portugal side that won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and last month.
How many trophies did Diogo Jota win with Liverpool?
Diogo Jota rose through the ranks at Portuguese club Pacos de Ferreira, before moving to Atletico Madrid in 2016. He spent the next couple of seasons on loan to Porto and then Wolverhampton Wanderers, before joining the latter permanently in 2018.
Jota won the Championship with the Midlands club in the 2017/18 season, helping them earn promotion to the Premier League. Wolves subsequently decided to keep him permanently at the Molineux.
The Portuguese forward left the Midlands club in 2020 to join Liverpool for a reported £41m fee. He would go on to register 65 goals from 182 games for the Merseyside club to date.
The Portuguese won the Premier League in the 2024-25 season with the Reds, finishing the campaign with nine goals and four assists from 37 games. Jota has also won the FA Cup and the EFL Cup during his time with Liverpool.
The 28-year-old was part of the team that reached the Champions League final in the 2021-22 season, but lost to Real Madrid. Jota was an avid games, had his own eSports team called Luna Galaxy and streamed regularly on Twitch.