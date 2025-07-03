Jamie Carragher reacts to ‘devastating news’ about Liverpool star Diogo Jota passing away in car accident

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has shared a message on social media following Diogo Jota's tragic death on Thursday night. The 28-year-old was met with an accident while travelling with his brother Andre, who also passed away.

Ad

According to reports, they were travelling through the Cernadilla Municipality of Zamora Province in the northwest of Spain. Their Lamborghini apparently came off the motorway and burst into flames due to a tyre blowout while overtaking.

The news shocked the world, prompting tribute from around the globe. Many took to social media to share a message, including former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher. He wrote:

"Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning. Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids."

Ad

Trending

Diogo Jota tied the knot with his partner Rute Cardoso on June 22 this year, and the couple have three children together. His brother Andre was also a professional footballer and plied his trade at Portuguese second division side Penafiel.

Jota joined Liverpool in 2020 and has been a key part of their recent success. The player was also part of the Portugal side that won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and last month.

Ad

How many trophies did Diogo Jota win with Liverpool?

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota rose through the ranks at Portuguese club Pacos de Ferreira, before moving to Atletico Madrid in 2016. He spent the next couple of seasons on loan to Porto and then Wolverhampton Wanderers, before joining the latter permanently in 2018.

Ad

Jota won the Championship with the Midlands club in the 2017/18 season, helping them earn promotion to the Premier League. Wolves subsequently decided to keep him permanently at the Molineux.

The Portuguese forward left the Midlands club in 2020 to join Liverpool for a reported £41m fee. He would go on to register 65 goals from 182 games for the Merseyside club to date.

The Portuguese won the Premier League in the 2024-25 season with the Reds, finishing the campaign with nine goals and four assists from 37 games. Jota has also won the FA Cup and the EFL Cup during his time with Liverpool.

The 28-year-old was part of the team that reached the Champions League final in the 2021-22 season, but lost to Real Madrid. Jota was an avid games, had his own eSports team called Luna Galaxy and streamed regularly on Twitch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More