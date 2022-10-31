Jamie Carragher reacts hilariously to Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo snubbing Gary Neville's embrace

Jamie Carragher gave a hilarious reaction to Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo blanking Gary Neville ahead of his team's clash against West Ham United in the Premier League on October 30.

The legendary striker is named in Erik ten Hag's first XI for the crucial home clash. This is the Portuguese legend's third league start of the season.

While warming up, CR7 went up to greet his former teammate Louis Saha and former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp. However, he completely blanked Neville.

Carragher was previously ignored by the former Real Madrid start ahead of the Red Devils' Premier League clash against Liverpool on August 22.

The former Liverpool defender jokingly welcomed Neville to the league of men who have been ignored by the United forward as he tweeted out:

"Welcome to the, blanked by Ronaldo club @GNev2."

Manchester United are currently leading West Ham United by a goal at the time of writing this piece. Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the game with a thumping header to bag his 100th career goal for the Red Devils.

Why did Cristisno Ronaldo snub Gary Neville?

CR7 in action for United

The Manchester United star was recently the subject of discussion for refusing to come on as a late substitute before walking down the Old Trafford tunnel. This event occured during United's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on October 20.

Neville said after United's 1-1 draw against Chelsea on October 22 that the club should move on from the attacker. The former full-back said on Sky Sports:

"There aren't many Manchester United fans who would now have Ronaldo in their starting XI. They are better without him - they score more goals without him and they win more points without him. Manchester United are a better team without him."

Neville added:

"For me, Erik ten Hag had no other option. That's the second time Ronaldo has left Old Trafford before his team-mates have got into the changing room. That is unacceptable."

While the actual reason for the snub is not known, Neville's words might have rubbed the Portuguese the wrong way. Considering they were formerly teammates, it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Poll : 0 votes