Jamie Carragher reacts after Mauricio Pochettino admits change in tactic during Chelsea's loss to Liverpool

Jamie Carragher has reacted to Mauricio Pochettino admitting that his Chelsea team were playing for penalties during extra time against Liverpool in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, February 25. The Reds won the game 1-0, courtesy of a 118th minute header from Reds captain Virgil van Dijk.

Pochettino admitted that his team were on the defensive to stretch the game to a shootout. He said (via Absolute Chelsea on X):

"The team felt maybe the penalties would be good for us."

Reacting to Pochettino's comments, Carragher said:

"Wow! Felt like that watching the extra time."

The Blues ended the second half on the ascendancy, creating chances in a flurry. However, the Reds retook the control of the match in extra-time and their adventurous game paid dividends as Van Dijk scored the winner with a glancing near-post header from a corner to beat the Blues.

Mauricio Pochetttino calls for Chelsea players to 'feel the pain' after loss to Liverpool

Chelsea's newly assembled squad have had an indifferent season in the league. Their EFL Cup run was, however, a journey of a promise to show what the future could hold for the Blues.

It came crashing down at Wembley on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp's much-changed, youthful squad took down the Blues in the final. Speaking after the game, Chelsesa boss Pochettino told BBC (via Liverpool.com):

"They need to feel the pain. We played for a trophy we didn't get. Now it's the same, what can you tell me to feel better? Nothing.

"We are very competitive and now we need to move forward," he added. "They [the players] need to feel the pain like us. They need to realize that we need to work more, do better things. We need to improve and compete in this level against a side that in the last five, six, seven years has competed for big things.

Chelsea's next game is in the FA Cup, where they will face Leeds United on February 28.