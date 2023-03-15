Jamie Carragher savages Manchester United again after Man City's 7-0 UCL rout of RB Leipzig

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher poked fun at Manchester United after Manchester City bagged a massive 7-0 victory over RB Leipzig in Tuesday’s (14 March) Champions League encounter.

Liverpool inflicted a record 7-0 defeat upon Manchester United in their Premier League meeting at Anfield on 5 March. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah bagged braces while Roberto Firmino bagged a solitary goal to cap off the routing. It marked Liverpool’s greatest-ever win over United and the Red Devils’ worst defeat in the Premier League era.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher has since had a chuckle at United’s expense whenever he has had a chance, regularly referencing the number seven. He recently drank 7Up from a can live on TV, and then emphasized the word “seventh” when discussing Chelsea's Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on March 7 with United legend Peter Schmeichel.

He joked (via The Mirror):

"We’re getting into March, the 7th of March. It feels like these games are cut-throat, like I said, into March on the seventh. How important does it feel being at the Bridge."

On Tuesday (14 March), Manchester City secured an emphatic 7-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League Round-of-16 clash to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals. Carragher saw the opening and pounced on the opportunity to crack a joke.

Adding a winking emoji at the end, the Englishman wrote on Twitter:

“Losing 7-0 is a joke!”

Carragher, who was in a jubilant mood on Tuesday, might have a nerve-wracking evening on Wednesday when Liverpool take on Real Madrid. The Reds, who lost 5-2 in the Champions League Round-of-16 first leg, will have a mountain to climb in Madrid’s backyard, the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester United are interested in signing Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga

Premier League giants Manchester United are contemplating making a move for Real Madrid’s young midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, The Sun has reported. It has been claimed that they are willing to offer a British record £115 million to sign the midfielder. Erik ten Hag’s side reportedly want to sign a young midfielder, goalkeeper, and right-back next summer.

Real Madrid signed Camavinga from Rennes for a reported £34.4 million fee in the summer of 2021. The 20-year-old has since emerged as an integral member of the squad, appearing in 80 games over the last couple of seasons.

Manchester United, who recently won the Carabao Cup, are alive and fighting in the remaining three competitions: Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa League. However, luring Camavinga away from Madrid when he has a chance to become a regular member of the starting XI could be a tall order.

