Jamie Carragher says Chelsea star should play for a team in ‘bottom half of the table’ in stern criticism despite win over Wolves 

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has slammed Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for his mistake against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The former player felt the 27-year-old should be playing for a side in the 'bottom half' of the Premier League table.

The Blues cruised to a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Monday (January 20), courtesy of goals from Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella, and Noni Madueke. However, it wasn't all smooth sailing in the match for them.

During the closing stages of the opening half, Matt Doherty equalized for the visitors through a mistake from Sanchez. He dropped what should have been an easy catch off Matheus Cunha's corner, allowing Doherty to pounce on the loose ball and fire it into the net from close range.

After the game, Carragher lambasted Sanchez for his mistake, suggesting he should be playing for a side languishing in the lower rungs of the English top flight. He said (via Metro):

"Every set-piece is the same now, with people trying to block the goalkeeper. He pushes someone away so he now has the time to deal with it. He should just punch it. He’s a Premier League goalkeeper. It’s not a foul. There’s nothing there."

He added:

"We keep getting signs that Sanchez is a Premier League goalkeeper – but maybe for a team in the bottom half of the table and not a top team."

Sanchez was under pressure from Santiago Bueno in the moment and lept to get to the ball first, but punched it ahead into a heap of players. Doherty rushed forward to get his foot to it and tapped it home for 1-1 (45+5').

However, Chelsea struck twice in the second half through Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke to claim all three points, which glossed over Sanchez's earlier mistake.

Enzo Maresca's side return to league action on Saturday (January 25) against Manchester City at the Etihad.

Chelsea arrest downspiral and return to winning ways

Chelsea held off Wolverhampton Wanderers in the second half of their clash on Monday and won a Premier League game for the first time in 2025. It ended a run of five consecutive outings without a victory.

After racing to second place in the league table by mid-December, the Blues saw their title charge fizzle out. But last evening's win would offer some respite for Enzo Maresca's band of busted flushes.

With 40 points from 22 games, Chelsea are now up in fourth, climbing up two places and back in Champions League contention, although they trail Liverpool, who have a game in hand, by 10 points.

