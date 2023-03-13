Jamie Carragher sends blunt 6-word message to Liverpool after embarrassing 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has stated that he wasn't happy with the Reds following their 1-0 Premier League defeat against AFC Bournemouth on March 11.

Jurgen Klopp's side succumbed against the newly-promoted side at the Vitality Stadium just a week after their 7-0 demolition of arch-rivals Manchester United.

They have lost some ground in the race for the top four this season as they now trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by six points with a game in hand. The Merseysiders also dropped to sixth place after Newcastle United's 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on March 12.

During the Magpies' game on Sunday, Carragher was on duty for Sky Sports with commentator Martin Tyler. The latter brought up an incident from Liverpool's 2-0 win over Newcastle in February.

Carragher chose Allan Saint-Maximin as the Player of the Match despite the Reds' win. Speaking about the incident, Tyler said on Sunday:

"It's Saint-Maximin... who you voted man of the match against Liverpool and the Liverpool players, I can tell you, afterwards weren't happy about that they won the game 2-0. I was with you, I thought he was excellent."

Carragher referenced the Merseysiders' loss against Bournemouth and replied:

"I wasn't happy with them yesterday."

Phillip Billing scored the only goal of the game at the Vitality Stadium to effect a big blow on the Premier League giants' top-four hopes.

Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah's penalty miss in Liverpool's loss against Bournemouth

Liverpool had a golden chance to restore parity against Bournemouth in the second half after being awarded a penalty. However, Mohamed Salah fired his shot well wide off the post.

Liverpool FC @LFC



[1-0]



#BOULIV 69' - Salah steps up but fires his penalty wide.[1-0] 69' - Salah steps up but fires his penalty wide. 🍒 [1-0] ⚪#BOULIV

It was only the first time that the Merseysiders received a penalty this season. When asked if this could have affected Salah's miss, Jurgen Klopp said (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"No. I think we should have had more penalties; I cannot tell you now when exactly, but there were a lot of situations. It’s not important.

"A situation where Mo Salah is fouled and doesn’t get even a free-kick, so you can obviously do everything with Mo on the pitch like holding and stuff like this and he doesn’t get [a foul]. It’s nothing to do with the result, it’s just you asked me about the penalties."

He added:

"We got a penalty, we missed it. They help, if we deserve them, a team who is pretty dominant usually, and we are quite a lot in the opposition box, it was a strange thing that we didn’t have one. Now we had one and missed it, so end of that story."

The Reds will next face Real Madrid away in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on March 15. Los Blancos hold a 5-2 lead from the first leg.

Poll : 0 votes