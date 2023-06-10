Jamie Carragher sends bold Man City message to Manchester United’s treble winning side and Arsenal’s invincibles ahead of UCL final

Jamie Carragher, the Liverpool icon, has dared former Manchester United and Arsenal stars to acknowledge that the present Manchester City squad surpasses their achievements. Amid the anticipation leading to the Champions League final, where City hunts for an unprecedented Treble, Carragher couldn't help but toss a provocative remark into the mix via Twitter.

The potential battleground is set to be Istanbul, the very city that witnessed Carragher's own glorious victory with Liverpool against AC Milan in 2005. This time, however, Inter Milan stands against the City juggernaut, who are widely seen as favorites by the vast majority of bookmakers.

Pep Guardiola's men are on the brink of creating football history, having already clinched a Premier League-FA Cup double this season, catapulting them amongst the all-time greats.

However, skeptics argue whether their laurels hold a candle to the earlier achievements of Manchester United and Arsenal, giants of the Premier League in their own right.

Taking to Twitter, the former Reds' talisman expressed:

"Champions League final tonight & I want Inter Milan to win obviously!"

Jamie Carragher @Carra23



But is there any past player out there who played for Man Utd’s treble team or the Arsenal invincible’s who can just be honest & say this #UCLfinal tonight & I want #InterMilan to win obviously!But is there any past player out there who played for Man Utd’s treble team or the Arsenal invincible’s who can just be honest & say this #ManchesterCity team are better than their own team!!!! #UCLfinal tonight & I want #InterMilan to win obviously! But is there any past player out there who played for Man Utd’s treble team or the Arsenal invincible’s who can just be honest & say this #ManchesterCity team are better than their own team!!!!

He went on to challenge:

"But is there any past player out there who played for Man Utd’s treble team or the Arsenal invincibles who can just be honest & say this Manchester City team are better than their own team!!!!"

Manchester City, Manchester United's Treble winners, and the Gunners' Invincibles have often been pitted against each other in debates about English football supremacy.

Having dropped only six matches in the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and Champions League, the Cityzens ended the season with a staggering 25-match unbeaten streak, aside from a Brentford loss.

The UEFA Champions League trophy, if captured by City, will put them on a pedestal alongside Manchester United, the only other English club to have achieved the treble.

Arsenal, too, stake their claim in this debate with their legendary 'Invincibles' team, masterminded by Arsene Wenger. The Gunners embarked on an impressive run in the 2003–04 season, remaining unbeaten over 49 games.

Arsenal eyes Manchester United's midfield targets

West Ham United Trophy Parade

The Gunners are poised to outmaneuver Manchester United in the race to secure two coveted midfield prospects during the summer trading window.

The Gunners, as reported by the Daily Mail, are preparing a staggering £90 million proposal for Declan Rice. The North London side's interest doesn't stop there, with Moises Caicedo also in their crosshairs.

Declan Rice has grown in leaps and bounds at West Ham, making 245 appearances for his boyhood club since 2016. Caicedo, on the other hand, has played just 52 games for Brighton, but he has exceeded expectations in every regard since he moved to England in 2021.

Arsenal, led by Mikel Arteta and club management, is reigniting its chase for the 21-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder. A hefty bid of £75 million is rumored to be on the table, according to London World (via StrettyNews), suggesting an intense tug-of-war in the transfer market.

The tussle for talent leaves Manchester United potentially on the back foot, at risk of losing out on two highly prized midfielders they've had under close observation, as corroborated by Sky Sports. However, without any concrete offers, their surveillance remains fruitless.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes