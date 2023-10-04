Jamie Carragher speaks out after PGMOL release VAR audio from Luis Diaz's disallowed goal in Liverpool's loss to Tottenham

Jamie Carragher has praised the video operator after VAR and AVAR wrongly disallowed a Luis Diaz goal during the Liverpool vs Tottenham match. He believes the officials panicked and failed to stop the game after it was restarted with a free kick to Spurs.

According to Carragher, the only positive from the situation was the concern shown by PGMOL in getting the VAR audio out quickly. He tweeted:

"The video operator is trying to save the situation for the VAR & AVAR one second after Spurs take the free kick! Like I said last night on #MNF they have completely froze & panicked & not made the right decision to just stop the game whether that was in the rule book or not. The only positive is I think this will push all concerned to get the VAR audio out a lot more & quicker in the future."

Liverpool went on to lose the match 2-1 after Joel Matip scored an own goal in the final minute of added time. Diaz's goal, if counted, would have given the Reds the lead. To make matters worse, Spurs took the lead minutes later through Son Heung-min.

Liverpool acknowledge PGMOL statement on Luis Diaz goal

Liverpool have announced that they have received an apology from PGMOL for their error in the loss to Tottenham. While accepting the pressures faced by match officials, the club believes greater transparency is needed to ensure better outcomes in the future.

They released a statement on Monday which read:

"Liverpool Football Club acknowledges PGMOL’s admission of their failures last night. It is clear that the correct application of the laws of the game did not occur, resulting in sporting integrity being undermined. We fully accept the pressures that match officials work under but these pressures are supposed to be alleviated, not exacerbated, by the existence and implementation of VAR."

The statement continued:

"It is therefore unsatisfactory that sufficient time was not afforded to allow the correct decision to be made and that there was no subsequent intervention. That such failings have already been categorised as “significant human error” is also unacceptable. Any and all outcomes should be established only by the review and with full transparency. This is vital for the reliability of future decision-making as it applies to all clubs with learnings being used to make improvements to processes in order to ensure this kind of situation cannot occur again."

Liverpool next face Brighton in the Premier League before the players split for the international break. The Reds have a UEFA Europa League clash against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise before the game against the Seagulls.