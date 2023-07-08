Jamie Carragher spotted enjoying football match alongside ex-Chelsea forward and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Ibiza

Ex-Chelsea loanee Joao Felix and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were seen playing football alongside Jamie Carragher in Ibiza, Spain.

The Liverpool legend is currently out of duty from his role as a CBS Sports pundit. He is enjoying himself in Ibiza. Carragher, however, hasn't stayed away from his passion, i.e. football.

He was seen enjoying himself on the field once again. The legendary defender posted a tweet recently, writing:

"Two current professionals, one of them you will all get, the other I’m not so sure!"

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 Two current professionals, one of them you will all get, the other I’m not so sure! Two current professionals, one of them you will all get, the other I’m not so sure! https://t.co/whr0PoW8lW

Apart from ex-Chelsea star Felix and the recently retired Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Bologna defender Kevin Bonafizi was also present. Around 20 people gathered for the game.

When Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke about former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho

Zlatan Ibrahimovic played under Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan and Manchester United. The pair had a great relationship. They enjoyed great success together as well.

The Swede once pointed out the best characteristics of Mourinho. When explaining the traits of the former Chelsea boss, the legendary striker explained (via GiveMeSport):

"He (Mourinho) works twice as hard as all the rest. He got people to tow the line, and he went up to guys who thought they were untouchable and let them have it."

He added:

"He got straight to the point: ‘From now on, you do it like this’. Can you imagine?! And everybody started to listen."

The former PSG star further said:

"He might show videos where we’d played badly and say: ‘So miserable! Hopeless! Those guys can’t be you. They must be your brothers, your inferior selves,’ and we nodded. We were ashamed."

He then revealed:

"'Go out there like hungry lions', he added. He gave the flip chart a kick and sent it flying across the room, and the adrenaline pumped inside us, and we went out like rabid animals. People were willing to kill for him."

The Swede recently announced his retirement from professional football. AC Milan was his last club. Apart from the Rossoneri, he also represented several other top clubs in European football.

Poll : 0 votes