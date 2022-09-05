Jamie Carragher takes cheeky Cristiano Ronaldo dig after Manchester United's 3-1 win against Arsenal

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher took shots at Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after the Red Devils secured a stunning 3-1 win against Arsenal on Sunday.

Ronaldo appeared as a substitute in the second half for the Manchester club. This is the fourth straight game that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has appeared from the bench. While he was influential, he couldn't register a goal to his name. Even after six games this season, the legendary Portuguese is yet to open his account.

Ronaldo moved to Old Trafford last season from Juventus. He scored 24 goals in 38 games for a struggling United side across competitions. He bagged18 goals in the league to finish as the third-highest scorer.

The consensus narrative has been that without his goals, United would only do worse. However, in the last four games, the team have shown tremendous character to get four wins without having to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Carragher pointed that fact out as he wrote in a tweet:

“What will happen to #ManUtd without Ronaldo’s goals”

Fans might remember when Ronaldo snubbed Carragher's request for a handshake ahead of his team's clash against Liverpool. Carragher, along with Gary Neville and Roy Keane, were performing his commentary duties ahead of Manchester United's clash against the Reds.

Ronaldo, while warming up for the game, stopped by to have a chat with Neville and Keane. However, the player was in no mood to have an exchange with Carragher.

United handed Arsenal their first defeat of the campaign on Sunday. Arteta's men were on a 100% winning run to start their season before the clash at Old Trafford.

A goal from newly-signed Antony and a brace from Marcus Rashford helped the Red Devils get the job done against the Gunners. They are now in fifth spot in the league table, having managed to score 12 points from their first six games of the season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, remain on top despite the defeat with 15 points on board from six games

Cristiano Ronaldo sends a message to Manchester United fans after win over Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't start against Arsenal at Old Trafford. However, he came on as a substitute and was a constant threat in attack.

While the No. 7 did not manage to find the back of the net, he was in a jolly mood after Manchester United’s emphatic win. The former Real Madrid man wrote on his Instagram post:

"Well done, lads! And a very special thank you to our supporters! Let’s go, Devils!"

The Red Devils will next take on Real Sociedad in the Europa League on September 8.

