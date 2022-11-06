Jamie Carragher takes cheeky dig at Chelsea star for what he did in 1-0 Arsenal defeat

Jamie Carragher took a cheeky dig at Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella for his role in Arsenal's goal from the corner.

Gabriel Magalhaes scored the only goal of the game for Mikel Arteta's side in the 63rd minute. However, there was a piece of shambolic defending involved from Cucurella during the goal.

Instead of making any movement, the former Brighton & Hove Albion defender simply held onto Granit Xhaka inside the box as Magalhaes tapped in through the back door.

Carragher poked fun at Cucurella's defending as he wrote on Twitter:

"At least Cucurella can say his man didn’t score!"

Arsenal returned to the pole position in the league table with the win. They have 34 points from 13 games and lead Pep Guardiola's Manchester City by two points.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have now lost two back-to-back Premier League games. After a devastating 4-1 away loss to Brighton last weekend, they conceded a 1-0 loss to the Gunners at home.

Graham Potter's side are in the seventh spot with 21 points from 13 games. They will play Manchester City next in the EFL Cup on November 10.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter reacted to the loss against Arsenal

Chelsea manager Graham Potter noted that his team suffered from lack of confidence and structure against Arsenal. He told the media after the game (via football.london):

"We huffed and puffed but I think you could see the difference between the teams in confidence and structure. In the end, as much as it is not nice to say, Arsenal deserved to win the game overall. So we have to take that and use it as motivation to improve."

Potter's team has several players injured. The likes of Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, and Reece James are all on the sidelines. When asked whether it made a difference, Potter said:

"Clearly confidence is higher. They've got the points, a really good start, and have been working for three years or so. We're at the start of the process and have had some injuries to key players, they've managed to stay clear off."

On his team creating lesser chances, Potter said:

"There are two teams on the pitch and Arsenal defend well and press well. That's what the top teams do and Arsenal, at the moment, are a top team. I don't like to say that but it's the reality."

