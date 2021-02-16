Jamie Carragher tells Manchester United manager to drop David de Gea for 10-12 games 

Jamie Carragher has told Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to drop David de Gea from the starting line for 10-12 games.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Liverpool defender said:

“The next big thing Manchester United need to do is sort the goalkeeper out, David de Gea, right now, is not a goalkeeper to win the league. They have a really good understudy in Dean Henderson, but we don’t know if he’s Manchester United material.

“United aren’t going to win the league but I think they’re pretty safe for the top-four with the points they’ve got and how good they are.

“If I was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, I would put Dean Henderson in for 10 or 12 games now because they need to find out if he’s Manchester United’s number one for next season. If he plays and he’s not good enough, they need to buy a new goalkeeper in the summer.”

David de Gea has been one of Manchester United's most important players since joining the club from Atletico Madrid in 2011. The Spain international proved his mettle in a fallow period for the Red Devils, leading to him being named Club Player of the Year for three consecutive seasons.

However, he has become increasingly error-prone in recent years, leading to calls for him to be replaced by Dean Henderson in the starting lineup.

Should Dean Henderson become Manchester United's number one?

Dean Henderson has been desperate for more playing time.

Dean Henderson impressed in a loan spell at Sheffield United that saw him garner plaudits for his performances.

He returned to his parent club Manchester United and signed a contract extension at the start of the current season.

The 23-year-old has, however, found playing time difficult to come by, with just three Premier League appearances made this season.

De Gea's erratic form has led to increased calls for Henderson's involvement, with Carragher the latest to express his opinion.

The England international himself has revealed his frustration at having to sit on the bench constantly.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated that Henderson has improved his game at Old Trafford and has a desire to play more regularly.

''I know he's not played as many games as he would have last season, but you see every game when he plays and in training his improvement.

"He's working hard on a couple of aspects of his game we've spoken about with him, and I've been impressed with his attitude and work rate.

"Of course, he's not the most patient guy. He wants to play every game because he knows he'll perform well, so long may it continue because he's improved since he came [back] here."

All great goalkeepers have their moments of dips in form. A look at Alisson's current malaise at Liverpool paints a better picture.

David de Gea is still a quality goalkeeper, and a few errors do not change that. However, Dean Henderson is also deserving of a shot to prove his capacity as Manchester United's long-term option moving ahead.

This requires a delicate balancing act, and the club's run in the Europa League should give the backup goalkeeper ample time to prove his worth.