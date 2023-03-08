Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry divided over Graham Potter's Chelsea future after 2-0 Borussia Dortmund win 

Chelsea secured a much-needed 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Tuesday, March 7. The result sees the Blues qualify for the quarter-finals 2-1 on aggregate, lifting some pressure off Graham Potter and his men.

Following the game, Champions League-winning pundit Thierry Henry has urged Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to stick with Potter for the foreseeable future. However, his colleague Jamie Carragher shared opposing views.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC CHELSEA ELIMINATE DORTMUND TO ADVANCE TO THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTERFINALS CHELSEA ELIMINATE DORTMUND TO ADVANCE TO THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTERFINALS 😱 https://t.co/oEvdsM5q4q

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz on either side of half-time sealed qualification for the Blues, who won for just the third time in their last 10 games across competitions.

Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo (via football.london) post-match, Henry suggested Graham Potter deserves more time at Chelsea, saying:

"You have to give him time. The money and new players. You're at Chelsea and you have to win. They've been used to winning and the fans are used to seeing that all the time. However they did it, they managed to win more often than not.

"Now, the reality is that you have a new owner, new coach, new players and new staff. I don't think people understand how influential the staff can be. They got rid of the doctor, they got rid of everybody. The owner doesn't know what Chelsea is. The new coach and players, also, don't know."

Thierry Henry offered further insight, singling out Mykhaylo Mudryk's situation since his big-money arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk. He highlighted the difficulties Potter would have faced joining mid-season considering the scheduling of fixtures.

"The fans let you know, they're loud, they talk about it and you can see that they're loud. Now, as a coach, what's difficult is, how do you manage that? Mudryk arrived and he had a good 25 minutes against Liverpool, but he had no pre-season when he arrived. He doesn't have games in his legs because the season wasn't there.

"As a coach, it's difficult. You play in the Champions League, when you have a break, there is an international break. When do you work with your philosophy and identity?"

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo "When I look at Potter all I see is empathy..."



Thierry Henry, @micahrichards and @carra23 discuss why this Chelsea win is so important for Graham Potter. "When I look at Potter all I see is empathy..."Thierry Henry, @micahrichards and @carra23 discuss why this Chelsea win is so important for Graham Potter. https://t.co/f6BbfwqF3i

However, former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher had differing opinions compared to the Frenchman's. He believes Potter and the Blues are not the right fit for one another.

"I've got no qualms about his actual ability, we've seen with the jobs that he's done. I just don't think it's the right fit at all with Chelsea. Chelsea are a very ruthless club. They're used to winning and having Champions League-winning managers. The fans are used to that. Managers stay for 18 months-two years and go.

"That's not Graham Potter. He's a guy who builds things and I've never believed it was the right fit from day one, if I'm being completely honest. I don't see Graham Potter being the Chelsea manager next season."

Although the former Premier League stars had differing views, Todd Boehly is the only person who can decide Potter's future at the club.

Chelsea will look to carry form into the Premier League

The Blues will travel to face Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City on Saturday, March 11 in a must-win game if they are to have a glimmer of hope to qualify for European football next season.

Potter and his men put an end to their winless streak with a 1-0 win over Leeds United in their last league encounter, courtesy of a headed goal from Wesley Fofana. They won their last meeting against the Foxes by a 2-1 margin in August and will look to replicate the result at the King Power Stadium.

