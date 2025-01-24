Jamie Carragher warns Chelsea of ‘disaster’ lurking in background as they aim to sign Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho

Jamie Carragher has questioned Chelsea's transfer activity amid links with Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho. The pundit believes it would be unwise for the Blues to spend excessively in the market again this window.

Since Todd Boehly and a consortium of investors purchased the club in 2022, the Blues have spent in excess of a whopping £1 billion in signings. However, they have shown nothing concrete so far to justify this spending.

Although the west Londoners have shown good form under Enzo Maresca this season, they are yet to seriously challenge for a title. Recent reports have linked the Blues with Manchester United's Garnacho, who has struggled for game time of late at Old Trafford.

Carragher has questioned when the west Londoners will actually reap what they sow given their exorbitant transfer spend. He said (via Metro):

"From a financial and sporting perspective, it will be as big a disaster for Chelsea to spend another season in Europe’s second or third tier as City losing their position."

"Seeing Chelsea pursuing the likes of central midfielder Douglas Luiz, of Juventus, and Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho begs the question: ‘When will the big money transfer splurge end and the return on the massive investment begin?’"

"Three years on from Roman Abramovich’s sale of the club and having spent £1 billion on new players, it would be an unprecedentedly expensive underachievement for Chelsea to miss out on Champions League football again," he added.

The Blues will next face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday (January 25).

"I think that’s the situation here" - Rio Ferdinand claims Manchester United are 'initiating' Garnacho exit amid Chelsea links

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Alejandro Garnacho is not the one pushing for an exit this month. The pundit feels the Red Devils have initiated the move by listening to offers over a potential sale.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Chelsea are set to make an official approach to Manchester United soon for Garancho's services. The Argentine has attracted interest from Napoli but the Serie A outfit's €50 million bid was rejected.

Reports have suggested that the Red Devils are open to selling homegrown players in January in order to satisfy the Premier League's PSR regulations.

Speaking about the speculation surrounding Garnacho's future, Ferdinand said (via Metro):

"I dont think he would be the one initiating this move. I don’t think he’s the one going: ‘I want to leave’. I think he’s the one going: ‘You want me to go? You’re listening to offers? Well, okay, if that’s the case then I will start talking as well’. And I think that’s the situation here.’"

