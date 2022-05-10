Jamie O’Hara chooses between Arsenal and Chelsea during ‘biggest club in London’ debate 

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has joined the debate over which of Chelsea and Arsenal is the biggest London club.

The London rivals are embroiled in a top-four race against Thomas Tuchel's Blues. Chelsea have been dragged back into the tussle courtesy of their recent poor form which has seen them collect only eight points in their last seven games. The Gunners are on the upturn and closely trail for the third-spot.

Just one point separates the two sides with three games remaining whilst outsiders Tottenham Hotspur currently trail fourth-placed Arsenal by four points.

Many debates have been had over the years over which of the two London sides is the bigger club and O'Hara is the latest to join the argument.

In a conversation on talkSPORT with former Blues striker Tony Cascarino, O'Hara claimed that although the Blues are the richest team in London, Arteta's side sit as the biggest.

Cascarino started the debate by saying (via ChelseaChronicle):

“I remember what Chelsea were in the 90s, a club struggling in mid-table. I remember sitting next to a chairman who said ‘one day, this club could be the biggest club in London’."

He added:

“Now, that was debatable for a long time. But if you’re talking about success and what they’ve done over the last two decades, Chelsea have grown enormously."

But O'Hara was quick to make the case for Mikel Arteta's side being the biggest:

“Are they the biggest club in London? They are the richest club in London. Arsenal are the biggest club in London."

Cascarino then asked:

"You are saying Arsenal are the biggest club in London now?”

O'Hara replied:

“Globally, they are."

Cascarino questioned:

“I would disagree with that. So do you think Arsenal would go for over £4.25 billion?"

O'Hara then argued that a club can't be judged by its stature through its price:

“Yeah. What you are worth, does that make you the biggest club?"

Cascarino responded:

“No, but it shows the growth of Chelsea and the infrastructure of the club that someone spent that vast money.”

American businessman Tedd Boehly has agreed to a £4.25 billion takeover of the Blues. The Stamford Bridge club is now the most expensive franchise in sports history.

Are Chelsea or Arsenal the biggest club in London?

The two London rivals have a long list of achievements

Chelsea major accomplishments: 6x Premier League titles, 2x Champions League titles, 8x FA Cups, 5x League Cups, 2x Europa Leagues

6x Premier League titles, 2x Champions League titles, 8x FA Cups, 5x League Cups, 2x Europa Leagues Arsenal major accomplishments: 13x Premier League titles, 14x FA Cups, 2x League Cups

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher made an interesting point this past weekend over a club only being able to be claimed as being big if they have won the Champions League.

The Gunners, although they boast more trophies than Tuchel's men, have never managed to win the Champions League.

However, one accomplishment that they have not only over the Blues but any side in English football is their invincible 2003 season.

The Stamford Bridge outfit's recent success usurps that of the Gunners but Mikel Arteta's side will perhaps argue they have a history of more success.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit