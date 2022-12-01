Jamie O'Hara chooses between Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has claimed that Spurs frontman Harry Kane is better than Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski.

Kane, 29, and Lewandowski, 34, are both representing their nations at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Tottenham forward has captained England in all three group fixtures, including wins over Iran 6-2 and Wales 3-0.

Kane has yet to score for the Three Lions but sits atop the assists chart with three to his name as Gareth Southgate's men have secured a place in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski has had a quiet World Cup tournament by his standards but was on the scoresheet as Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0.

The Barcelona striker's latest outing was in a 2-0 defeat to Argentina where they just crept into the last 16.

O'Hara was unimpressed by Lewandowski's display and compared the Barca man to Kane on talkSPORT:

“I mean, I watched Lewandowski tonight and he was horrendous. He was woeful. I’ve not seen anything for me at this World Cup that says he’s a better player than Harry Kane."

O'Hara continued:

"Players that are playing over in Europe, and then you see them on the international stage, some of them, I’m like ‘I’m not seeing it.'"

Lewandowski has made a fine start to life for the Blaugrana, scoring 18 goals in 19 appearances across competitions.

O'Hara alluded to this but argued that he has always played for the best clubs in European football:

“Lewandowski’s goal record is amazing, he’s won everything but he’s always played for the best sides. He’s played for Bayern Munich and then he’s gone to Barcelona."

Kane has bagged 13 goals in 22 appearances across competitions for Spurs.

O'Hara then made the case for Kane to be an even more prolific goalscorer if he were playing for a side like Bayern Munich, Barcelona, or Manchester City:

“He’s going to be winning things. Harry Kane for me is playing at Tottenham and is going to break the Premier League goal record. If he was playing for Bayern Munich or Barcelona or Man City, he’s leaps and bounds over Lewandowski.”

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



“I’ve not seen anything in this World Cup to say he’s better than Kane….”



Jamie O’Hara hasn’t seen anything at the World Cup to suggest Robert Lewandowski is better than Harry Kane



#FIFAWorldCup #TSWorldCup “I watched Lewandowski tonight… he was horrendous, he was woeful.”“I’ve not seen anything in this World Cup to say he’s better than Kane….”Jamie O’Hara hasn’t seen anything at the World Cup to suggest Robert Lewandowski is better than Harry Kane “I watched Lewandowski tonight… he was horrendous, he was woeful.”“I’ve not seen anything in this World Cup to say he’s better than Kane….”Jamie O’Hara hasn’t seen anything at the World Cup to suggest Robert Lewandowski is better than Harry Kane#FIFAWorldCup #TSWorldCup https://t.co/j4EMiMeG4P

Barcelona manager Xavi chooses Tottenham forward Richarlison as the best finisher at the FIFA World Cup

Richarlison has impressed in Qatar

Barcelona manager Xavi has named Tottenham forward Richarlison the best finisher at the FIFA World Cup thus far in an interview on the tournament's official Instagram account.

Brazil have sealed qualification to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup following wins over Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0.

Richarlison was the man of the hour in Selecao's victory over Serbia, scoring two brilliant strikes to secure all three points in their opener.

His first was a tap-in after Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić denied Vinicius Jr.

However, his second was pure magic as the former Everton attacker adjusted his feet with the ball floating in the air to send a devastating bicycle kick past Milinković-Savić.

Get Poland vs Argentina Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 1257 votes