Jamie O’Hara claims Harry Maguire has achieved more for England than Rio Ferdinand and John Terry 

Former Arsenal man Jamie O’Hara has jumped to Manchester United star Harry Maguire’s defense, declaring that he has achieved more for England than legendary duo Rio Ferdinand and John Terry.

Maguire has played 511 minutes of football under new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag this season, starting only five games. Given how little the Englishman has played this season, his inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup could come as a surprise to many.

Jamie: “Harry Maguire has achieved more than Rio & Terry for England…”



Jamie O'Hara says Harry Maguire has had a better England career than both John Terry & Rio Ferdinand

While he has undoubtedly struggled in Manchester United’s colors, Maguire has been quite successful for the Three Lions. With him leading the back line, Southgate’s side have reached a World Cup semi-final and a European championship final. In a conversation with Jason Cundy, O’Hara brought Maguire’s international achievements to the fore, calling him a top player.

Cundy asked on talkSPORT:

“When was the last time we [England] had a top, top, top class centre-half?”

O’Hara replied:

“They got to the European final and the World Cup semi-final.

“Harry Maguire has been in the team of the tournament in the World Cup and the Euros.”

Cundy, however, was not entirely convinced, arguing that Maguire could not be kept in the same bracket as Chelsea legend Terry and Manchester United icon Ferdinand.

He said:

“But you can’t put him in the same bracket as John Terry and Rio Ferdinand.”

O’Hara justified his stance, saying:

“No you can’t at club level, but why can’t you at international level? He has achieved more than what they’ve done.

“Harry Maguire has achieved more than Rio Ferdinand and John Terry at international level.”

Harry Maguire’s England kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup journey with a Group B clash against Iran on Monday, November 21.

England boss Gareth Southgate assures Harry Maguire will be a vital player at 2022 FIFA World Cup

According to the English outlet, the Daily Mail, England boss Southgate has assured Maguire that he will be relied on at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. As per the report, Southgate has been in regular contact with Maguire since the start of the 2022-23 season, hoping to boost his morale ahead of the World Cup.

Maguire's selection has drawn scrutiny, with many pointing out his lack of minutes at United. Southgate, however, reportedly sees Maguire as an integral part of the team: one of their leaders alongside Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson. It has been claimed that Southgate reiterated his faith in Maguire time and time again during their personal chats.

Maguire has thus far featured in 48 games for England, scoring seven times.

