Jamie Redknapp believes Manchester United will secure Jadon Sancho before the end of the summer transfer window. Speaking to Pitch to Post, the football pundit appeared confident the Englishman would be a Manchester United footballer when the deadline day ends on 5th October.

Manchester United’s pursuit of Sancho has been the talk of the summer, with the Red Devils struggling to strike a deal with Borussia Dortmund for the player, despite being linked to him for ages.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly earmarked the Englishman as his priority target this time, which is why the delay has baffled football fans and experts worldwide. Manchester United left it very late to lodge their first offer for Sancho, but their £91m bid was rejected by the Bundesliga side.

The Red Devils are reportedly eyeing a loan move for Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona. Redknapp, however, is convinced that Manchester United would be able to strike a deal with Dortmund for Sancho before the transfer window closes on Monday night.

Manchester United risk losing Sancho to a rival if they fail to get him this summer

Jadon Sancho will be a Manchester United footballer soon according to Jamie Redknapp

Redknapp believes it's only a matter of time before Sancho heads to Old Trafford. Talking to the Pitch to Post podcast, the former Liverpool footballer also stated that Manchester United’s interest unwillingly adds a premium on players.

"It hasn’t gone through yet but I think it will. You see certain transfers and it is ebbing that way. There’s a lot of to-ing and fro-ing, and when Manchester United call, or any big club, there’s always a premium on players," Redknapp said.

"I think he'll be a Manchester United player by the end of the window."



Jamie Redknapp has told Pitch to Post he is convinced #MUFC will land Jadon Sancho by the end of #DeadlineDay, but why is he key and where else must they strengthen? 🔑 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) October 2, 2020

The Englishman also thinks that Dortmund is trying to squeeze every last penny out of Manchester United.

"Dortmund want to get as much as they can for someone like Jadon Sancho. I get that. But I think he’ll be a Manchester United player by the end of the window," he added.

Redknapp said that missing out of the youngster would not be the end of the world. However, he also stressed that the player’s quality made him an enticing prospect for Manchester United.

"I personally think if they didn’t sign Sancho in this window, it wouldn’t be the end of the world but if you can get him of course you want quality around you," he said.

The Englishman believes that Solskjaer is not satisfied with his current front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Mason Greenwood, which is why he wants to add Sancho to the mix. Interestingly, Sancho recently named Rashford as the most skilful player he has played with.

"If he [Solskjaer] felt he had the front three and didn’t need Sancho, he wouldn’t even be looking for him. But he’s [Sancho] a game changer," he said.

Redknapp also thinks that United could also risk losing the Englishman to a rival club if they fail to secure him this summer. He said:

"If you don’t sign him now who knows, he might end up going to Barcelona and you end up kicking yourself."

Manchester United fans will be hoping that Redknapp’s prediction comes true because the arrival of Sancho could transform their attack into one of the fiercest in the world.