Jamie Redknapp delivers damning verdict on Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is past his prime. The Gabon international has struggled for form this season and was a spectator on the field on Sunday as the Gunner lost 1-0 to Manchester City.

Aubameyang burst onto the scene at Borussia Dortmund, where he managed 141 goals from 213 appearances and established himself as one of the best strikers in the world. Arsenal secured his signature in January 2018 and the following season, the Gabon international won the Premier League Golden Boot. Aubameyang was on fire last season too, scoring 29 times in 44 appearances.

The Arsenal star has been a shadow of himself this campaign and seems to have lost his scoring boots after securing a blockbuster contract extension that sees him earn a weekly salary of £350,000. Aubameyang still has 11 goals from 25 appearances this season, but that is simply not enough for a player of his caliber.

Speaking after Arsenal’s defeat to City, Redknapp claimed that the Gabon international is no longer the player he once was.

“Aubameyang's past his best. He could have moments, he's going to get his hat-tricks. When I watch him sometimes it's like he's lost his superpower. You used to see him run past people when he first came into the Premier League, I've seen him run past people at Dortmund” said Redknapp.

“I'm seeing now a player who looks like he's going to get bullied every occasion. And he's your leading light! The likes of (Bukayo) Saka and (Emile) Smith Rowe, they're the ones leading the way - and it's the other players I feel have got to step up more” said Redknapp.

Arsenal drifting further away from the Champions League places

Mikel Arteta

It was briefly assumed that the Arsenal skipper had rediscovered his mojo last weekend when he demolished Leeds United with a superb hattrick. However, Aubameyang was completely ineffective against Manchester City on Sunday and that should be a worry for Mikel Arteta.

The Arsenal boss is attempting to steer his side out of troubled waters but was taught a valuable lesson by his mentor Pep Guardiola over the weekend. The Gunners managed just one shot on target and lacked conviction against a well-drilled City team that never lost control of the game.

Arsenal are currently 10th in the Premier League table, 25 points behind the league leaders and 11 points off West Ham United in fourth place.