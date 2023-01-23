Jamie Redknapp makes confident claim about Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City

Jamie Redknapp has made an interesting claim about the title race between Arsenal and Manchester City. He favored Mikel Arteta's side to pip Pep Guardiola's team to Premier League glory. The Gunners are currently five points ahead of the reigning champions, with an extra game in hand as well.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the league leader's come-from-behind 3-2 win against Manchester United, Redknapp said (via Mirror):

"Why can’t they [Arsenal win the league]? Pep’s interview after the Spurs game, you can see there’s something not quite right with them. He’s searching for the right team, the right formation, defensively they’re changing personnel all the time."

Redknapp added that Arteta's team could certainly win the league. The former Tottenham star, however, claimed that Manchester City are a scary side when they are hunting a team down.

Leandro Trossard @LTrossard

Big three points and amazing atmosphere out there! @Arsenal Glad to meet you, Gunners!Big three points and amazing atmosphere out there! Glad to meet you, Gunners! 😍 Big three points and amazing atmosphere out there! 🙌 @Arsenal https://t.co/gkR4OI5VZp

He said:

"I’ve seen Leicester win a Premier League - anything can happen - why can’t Arsenal win it? They’ve got momentum, quality, the manager, everything is going their way."

The former Liverpool midfielder added:

"They’re going to need little bits of luck of course, but right now I certainly think they can do it. Gary touched on it, the last team you would want in world football hunting you down is Man City, they’re the only contenders, it’s just between those two."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about title race against Manchester City

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta emphasized how important the team's latest win against Manchester United was in the Premier League title race against Manchester City.

Speaking after the game, Arteta said (via the Gunners' official website):

"Well, especially after coming back, winning the London derby away from home, the way we played, today we played a completely different team that has very different demands and a way of playing, going down against this team straight away is extremely dangerous because you can start to try to attack in ways that they are going to punish you."

Arsenal @Arsenal Time to relive it all again, Gooners 🤩 Time to relive it all again, Gooners 🤩 https://t.co/xzVHCJJMz1

He added:

"We came back in the game at 2-1 and then exactly what happened at Old Trafford happened again, at 2-1 we were in total control of the game, they scored, and then it's the moment that, if you are not emotionally sound, if you are not intelligent enough to know what the game requires, you are going to lose it. We did the opposite, we got better, and better and better and we fully deserved to win the game."

