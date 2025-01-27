Jamie Vardy matches impressive Cristiano Ronaldo record after scoring for Leicester in win against Tottenham 

Jamie Vardy has matched an impressive Premier League record held by Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the past. The veteran striker was on the scoresheet for Leicester City as the Foxes secured a shock 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, January 26.

Richarlison gave Tottenham the lead in the 33rd minute at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium before Vardy equalized in the 46th minute. Moroccan youngster Bilal El Khannouss found the back of the net in the 50th minute to propel the Foxes out of the relegation zone.

With his goal against Spurs, Vardy became only the fifth player aged 37 or over to be involved in 10+ goals in a Premier League season (via Squwaka). The last player to achieve this record was five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo during his second stint at Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 30 league games during the 2021-22 season. Another Manchester United great Ryan Giggs also achieved the record in the 2011-12 season with two goals and eight assists.

Another Manchester United icon Teddy Sheringham was the first to achieve the record and was followed by Gary Speed. Jamie Vardy has turned 38 this month and is still playing at the highest level.

Vardy, who was a key part of Leicester City's stunning title-winning side in 2015-16, has seven goals and three assists in 21 league games this season. The former England international came through non-league football to become an absolute cult legend in the Premier League.

Al-Nassr make decision on signing Manchester United star amid Cristiano Ronaldo’s request: Reports

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr are reportedly still keen on signing Manchester United midfielder Casemiro. As claimed by Sam C on X, Cristiano Ronaldo has urged his employers to make a move for his former Real Madrid and Manchester United teammate. The journalist wrote on X:

"The Saudi central offer for Casemiro was tabled some weeks ago, however, nothing was agreed or signed, despite the Saudi’s pushing. Understand that Al-Nassr would prefer to get a playmaker midfielder in, rather than a defensive-minded one (like Casemiro) despite Cristiano Ronaldo pushing. One to watch in closing days."

Casemiro has fallen down Ruben Amorim's pecking order at Old Trafford and has been an unused sub in Manchester United's last six games. The five-time Champions League winner has nowhere as good as he was for Real Madrid during his time at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils splashed £70 million for Casemiro's services from Los Blancos in 2022. Ruben Amorim is reportedly looking to offload the 32-year-old and value him at £30 million.

