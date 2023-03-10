Jamie Vardy's wife Becky takes shot at Kyle Walker's wife for playing victim after Manchester City star's bar incident

Leicester City ace Jamie Vardy’s wife Becky has launched a scathing attack on Annie Kilner, the wife of Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker. Becky has accused Annie of having a short memory, urging her to stop making false accusations.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker finds himself in the middle of a storm after the police launched an investigation after the 32-year-old was caught exposing himself in a bar on Sunday (March 5).

On the day of the incident, Becky Vardy posted a message on Instagram, without giving out any other information. Her message read:

“The gift that keeps on giving.”

English outlet The Sun ran a story on her post, speculating that Becky made fun of Annie and Walker's situation on Instagram. Annie told pals that she was furious with Becky's Instagram post (via The Sun).

Becky has now responded to Annie’s reaction, calling her a pushover and claiming that her initial post had nothing to do with either Annie or Kyle Walker. Sharing a picture of The Sun’s aforementioned article, Becky posted on Instagram:

“Waking up this morning to my name being associated with this delightful story in yet another opportunity to attack me! Funny though isn't it that it's my name she wants to use rather than the people actually laughing at her for being a doormat. Art of deflection to a T … great at playing the victim is our Annie. I think she needs to focus with what's going on in her own life instead of trying to attack me by bringing me into her drama (laughing emoji).”

She concluded:

“Believe me had it been about her I would have tagged her! She's obsessed… I'm literally tired of being nice to people with short memories. I've stayed silent while she's bashed me in the media made lies up about me in her little community like a group of playground bullies! Just leave me alone."

Could Kyle Walker spend time in jail? Details about investigation

According to The Sun, the police have already spoken to Revolution in Wilmslow, Cheshire, where the incident took place on Sunday. Kyle Walker was at the bar between 5:20-7 pm, partying with two female and a few male friends.

As per the obtained 90-min CCTV footage, Walker, while under the influence, flashed his private parts to a woman at Revolution. The Manchester City man was also caught inappropriately touching a woman. He's currently under investigation for indecent exposure. If found guilty, Walker could spend a maximum of two years in prison.

Kyle Walker could additionally be questioned for outraging public decency, which carries an unlimited fine and jail term. To prove the charges, though, the police must prove that two or more people were present when Walker inappropriately exposed himself.

