Jarrod Bowen names the best player in the world and chooses between Liverpool and Manchester City for Premier League glory

West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen took time out to answer 20 questions in a quickfire challenge with CNN where he gave his opinion on a couple of subjects.

In one of the key sections of the challenge, the Englishman named PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe as the best player in the world at the moment. He also tipped Liverpool to win the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City.

Kylian Mbappe has been by far the best player in the PSG dressing room this season, catching the eye of many with his decisive performances in front of goal. So far, the Frenchman has recorded 33 goals and 22 assists to his name in 42 appearances across all competitions.

The 23-year-old was let down by his team, who were eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid at the round of 16 stage last month. Yet, that hasn't stopped Jarrod Bowen from paying homage to the PSG winger for his brilliant exploits this term.

Asked to name the best player in the world right now, the West Ham United forward didn't hesitate to mention the French forward. He replied with only one word - "Mbappe."

Jarrod Bowen also discussed the battle for supremacy between Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League. The two clubs are by far the standout teams in the English top-flight this season, bringing out the best in one another, thanks to their fierce rivalry.

As it stands, things seem to be in Manchester City's favor as they have a one-point lead over Liverpool in the league table. However, Jarrod Bowen appears to be more confident about the Reds' chances this season.

When asked about who would win the league this season, the Englishman chose Liverpool over Manchester City.

Jarrod Bowen's numbers for West Ham United so far this season

The attacker has been one of the standout performers in West Ham's squad since the campaign kicked off, putting in decent performances on the right flank. So far, Bowen has recorded 15 goals and 11 assists in 46 appearances for the Hammers across all competitions.

If broken down, nine of his goals have come in the Premier League, three in the Europa League, two in the FA Cup and one in the EFL Cup. It remains to be seen how many goals and assists Bowen will add to his tally before the end of the campaign.

