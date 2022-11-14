Javi Martinez names 3 favorites who can win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez has named Argentina as the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Now playing for Qatar SC, Martinez earned 17 international caps for Spain.

He made one appearance at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, in which Spain emerged triumphant.

The ex-Athletic Bilbao man has his heart set on a Spanish or German win at the 2022 tournament, but his head tells him Argentina will claim glory.

He said (via Julian Buhl):

"The head says Argentina. But my heart says Spain and Germany."

Nostalgia Futbolera ® @nostalgiafutbo1 Javi Martínez y Fernando Llorente , Selección Español de Fútbol, con la Copa del Mundo Sudáfrica 2010. Javi Martínez y Fernando Llorente , Selección Español de Fútbol, con la Copa del Mundo Sudáfrica 2010. https://t.co/ooRGT0LWtM

Spain's 2010 triumph is the only time they have won the illustrious international tournament.

They are in Group E alongside Costa Rica, Germany, and Japan.

They kick off their campaign against the Costa Ricans on Wednesday, 23 November.

Luis Enrique's squad is young but boasts talents such as Barcelona duo Gavi and Pedri.

Meanwhile, Argentina are widely tipped to win the tournament in what will be Paris Saint-Germain attacker Lionel Messi's final appearance at a World Cup.

The Argentine captain came close to leading La Albiceleste to the trophy in 2014 before they were defeated 1-0 in extra-time of the final by Germany.

It is Die Mannschaft whom Martinez also suggests could come out victorious in Qatar.

Germany manager Hansi Flick has overseen a transformation of the team following a disappointing 2018 campaign.

The Germans were eliminated in the group stages, finishing third in a group consisting of South Korea, Sweden, and Mexico.

Flick's men are in Group E alongside Japan, Spain, and Costa Rica.

They face Luis Enrique's La Furia Roja on Saturday, 27 November.

Meanwhile, Argentina are in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland.

England legend John Barnes doesn't have high hopes for the Three Lions at the FIFA World Cup

Barnes on the Three Lions chances

Liverpool icon Barnes doesn't believe England will go further than the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He has claimed that the Three Lions are not the best team in the world but are in the top five or six which should see them make the semi-finals at most.

Barnes said (via Mirror):

"We shouldn't expect to win the World Cup because 'we're England and we're the best team in the world'. We are not the best team in the world but we're in the top five or six which means we should be getting to the quarter finals and semi-finals."

England had impressed at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, bowing out in the semi-finals after a 2-1 defeat to Croatia.

Gareth Southgate then led the Three Lions to the final of the European Championships last year before losing to Italy on penalties.

They have endured a woeful recent UEFA Nations League campaign where they were relegated from League A.

England finished bottom of Group 3, with three draws and three defeats.

Southgate's men are in Group B of the FIFA World Cup with Iran, the USA, and Wales.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes