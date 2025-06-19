Javier Mascherano provides fitness update on Lionel Messi after video of Inter Miami star showing discomfort before Porto clash emerges

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano allayed injury concerns about star attacker Lionel Messi ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup clash with Primeira Liga giants FC Porto on Thursday (June 19).

The 37-year-old Barcelona legend played the Herons' first-ever Club World Cup, a goalless stalemate with Egyptian side Al Ahly on Saturday. Mascherano's side dominated possession but couldn't find a breakthrough as the spoils were shared.

Ahead of Inter Miami's trip to Atlanta to face Porto, Messi was seen touching his leg during a practice session on Wednesday, sparking fears of an injury. Mascherano, though, dismissed the speculations (as per Sportstar):

“On the trip from Miami to Atlanta, I saw that he came out in some places, but Leo is fit, he trained, he completed the whole session. He was touching his leg, sometimes people touch themselves, but there’s no problem, he’s fit and obviously he will play tomorrow.”

Trending

About the game itself, Mascherano said:

“We have players who feel much more comfortable when they’re in possession, dominating, and having control of the game through the ball. Of course, we’re facing a team that is also used to doing that, who are a high-level side.

“But, on the pitch, we’re 11 against 11. We’ll try to shut down their strengths, expose their weaknesses and try to have a great game to get a good result.”

Messi's teammate, Sergio Busquets, also knows the stern challenge ahead.

“They have very good players, they have reinforced, and we know that it will be very difficult. They are a team that compete every year for their league, against other great teams like Sporting and Benfica.

Inter Miami are sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference after 16 games, trailing Philadelphia (37) by eight points but have a game in hand.

How has Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi fared in the FIFA Club World Cup?

Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has a decent record in the FIFA Club World Cup, scoring five times, all for his former side Barcelona. He's only two behind the competition's two all-time top scorers - Cristiano Ronaldo and the late Pele.

The Argentine is a three-time winner of the new-look Club World Cup - featuring 32 teams this time - doing so in 2010, 2012 and 2016. He also has an assist in five games in the competition.

Lionel Messi's current teammate, Luis Suarez, is also on five Club World Cup goals. After drawing blanks against Al Ahly, could Messi or his teammate open their account in this edition?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More