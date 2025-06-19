Javier Mascherano provides fitness update on Lionel Messi after video of Inter Miami star showing discomfort before Porto clash emerges

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano allayed injury concerns about star attacker Lionel Messi ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup clash with Primeira Liga giants FC Porto on Thursday (June 19).
The 37-year-old Barcelona legend played the Herons' first-ever Club World Cup, a goalless stalemate with Egyptian side Al Ahly on Saturday. Mascherano's side dominated possession but couldn't find a breakthrough as the spoils were shared.
Ahead of Inter Miami's trip to Atlanta to face Porto, Messi was seen touching his leg during a practice session on Wednesday, sparking fears of an injury. Mascherano, though, dismissed the speculations (as per Sportstar):
“On the trip from Miami to Atlanta, I saw that he came out in some places, but Leo is fit, he trained, he completed the whole session. He was touching his leg, sometimes people touch themselves, but there’s no problem, he’s fit and obviously he will play tomorrow.”
About the game itself, Mascherano said:
“We have players who feel much more comfortable when they’re in possession, dominating, and having control of the game through the ball. Of course, we’re facing a team that is also used to doing that, who are a high-level side.
“But, on the pitch, we’re 11 against 11. We’ll try to shut down their strengths, expose their weaknesses and try to have a great game to get a good result.”
Messi's teammate, Sergio Busquets, also knows the stern challenge ahead.
“They have very good players, they have reinforced, and we know that it will be very difficult. They are a team that compete every year for their league, against other great teams like Sporting and Benfica.
Inter Miami are sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference after 16 games, trailing Philadelphia (37) by eight points but have a game in hand.
How has Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi fared in the FIFA Club World Cup?
Lionel Messi has a decent record in the FIFA Club World Cup, scoring five times, all for his former side Barcelona. He's only two behind the competition's two all-time top scorers - Cristiano Ronaldo and the late Pele.
The Argentine is a three-time winner of the new-look Club World Cup - featuring 32 teams this time - doing so in 2010, 2012 and 2016. He also has an assist in five games in the competition.
Lionel Messi's current teammate, Luis Suarez, is also on five Club World Cup goals. After drawing blanks against Al Ahly, could Messi or his teammate open their account in this edition?