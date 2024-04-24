Javier Tebas confirms La Liga will be played overseas, reveals tentative timeline

La Liga president Javier Tebas has hinted that La Liga matches could be held abroad, as early as the 2025-26 season.

The Spanish top flight is one of the most watched football leagues in the world. Aiming to expand the league to new markets, Tebas recently revealed that there are plans to play top-flight games beyond Spanish shores.

As per Madrid Xtra (via Arancha MOBILE), he said, without confirming the exact timeline:

"La Liga matches will be played abroad. I don't know when, but this time La Liga will play official matches abroad. I think it could be in the 2025-26 season."

This season's edition has been dominated by the usual heavyweights, Real Madrid and Barcelona. Los Blancos beat their arch-rivals 3-2 at home in El Clasico last weekend to go 11 points clear at the top with six games remaining.

Andreas Christensen opened the scoring for the defending La Liga champions inside six minutes before Vinicius Junior equalised for the hosts 12 minutes later. Fermin Lopez (69') put Xavi's side back in front, but Lucas Vazquez made it 2-2 four minutes later.

Just when it seemed that a draw would ensue, summer signing Jude Bellingham struck in stoppage time to send Carlo Ancelotti's side to the cusp of their second La Liga title in three years.

What's next for La Liga leaders Real Madrid and Barcelona?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are in La Liga action at Real Sociedad this weekend, on Friday (April 26).

The runaway league leaders' only league loss this season was a 3-1 reverse at Atletico Madrid. After the Sociedad clash, they travel to Bayern Munich on April 30 for the first leg of their marquee UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg.

Meanwhile, Barcelona host Valencia in the league on Monday (April 29), looking to keep their slim title hopes alive. Having lost to Real Madrid in the Supercopa Espana final and crashing out of the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League, Xavi's side are all set to end the season without a trophy.