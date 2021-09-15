Javier Tebas claims Real Madrid can't be compared with "cheats" PSG

La Liga President Javier Tebas has taken another shot at Paris Saint-Germain, claiming the Ligue 1 side are "cheats" and should not be compared to Real Madrid.

At a La Liga event, Tebas was quizzed about the financial situation of the top clubs in Spain. The president was quick to jump to the support of his teams and claimed that there are clubs in worse situations across Europe.

"As for Real Madrid, I think they have been the club that have managed the pandemic best, with an enormous effort [at reducing] their wage bill. Real Madrid have the ability to do whatever they want [as a result of these cuts]."



#RMCF



"As for Real Madrid, I think they have been the club that have managed the pandemic best, with an enormous effort [at reducing] their wage bill. Real Madrid have the ability to do whatever they want [as a result of these cuts]."



According to Tebas, Real Madrid have the liberty to "do whatever they want", except for maintaining an astonishingly high wage bill like the French side.

"I have said that Spanish football is not broke. Neither Real Madrid nor Barcelona. There are at least 80 percent of clubs in Europe that have it much worse," Tebas said. "As for Real Madrid, I think they have been the club that have managed the pandemic best, with an enormous effort [when it comes to reducing] their wage bill.

"Real Madrid have the ability to do whatever they want [as a result of these cuts]. They can never be PSG because PSG cheat. They have a wage bill of close to 600 million euros, which is impossible. [Real Madrid] are also not a state club, so it's not possible."

"Real Madrid have the money to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland" - Javier Tebas

"Real Madrid have sold €200 million worth of players. They have enough money to sign both [Kylian] Mbappe and [Erling] Haaland together. They have not lost money. On top of that, they have sold assets." 🎙 Javier Tebas, LaLiga president, on Real Madrid:



"Real Madrid have sold €200 million worth of players. They have enough money to sign both [Kylian] Mbappe and [Erling] Haaland together. They have not lost money. On top of that, they have sold assets."

Javier Tebas also hit out at Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's claims of the Spanish club being broke. According to Tebas, the Blancos are financially stable and have the resources to sign the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland next summer.

"Real Madrid have sold €200 million worth of players. They have enough money to sign both [Kylian] Mbappe and [Erling] Haaland together. They have not lost money," Tebas said. "On top of that, they have sold assets. What is not understandable is that someone who loses €400 million, is spending €500 million on wages and can still reject offers like the one for Mbappe. The rules in France are failing."

Real Madrid were keen on signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer but had multiple bids for the Frenchman rejected.

