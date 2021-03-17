Jean-Michel Aulas still has hopes for Memphis Depay to sign new Lyon Deal 

In a recent interview with AFP, Lyon chairman Jean-Michael Aulas has said that he still has hopes that OL captain Memphis Depay could still sign a new deal before his contract expires at the end of the season.

Memphis has been integral to Lyon's title push this season after providing 14 goals and 9 assists for Les Gones so far this season.

In the interview, when asked about Memphis' chances of signing a new deal, Aulas said, "I dream that he still signs our offer that remains valid until the end of the season. Memphis brings so much, he has been directly involved in 23 goals. The offer remains on the table and if we become champions, why not?"

Memphis potentially in transfer demand this summer

The Netherlands international has been in fine form for Lyon and has been the driving force of OL's first credible title push in almost a decade as they sit 3 points behind league leaders Lille.

This kind of form has meant there won't be a lack of suitors for Memphis' services in the summer if he should leave France, with Barcelona reportedly very interested.

But for the time being, Memphis' focus will be on the task at hand with Lyon. Coming into business at the end of the season in France, OL are still in with a shout at winning both the league and the Coupe de France.

They've recently progressed to the final 16 in the Coupe de France, after a 5-2 victory against Sochaux.

Memphis' influence could be key to OL's hopes to end a 9 year trophy drought. If he can replicate the form that has found him in the conversation for Ligue 1 player of the year, he could really see the trophy drought come to an end.

In arguably his greatest season in an OL shirt, Depay became the first player in Europe to score a hat trick in one game and achieve a hat trick of assists in another.

He has overtaken icons like Karim Benzema in the scoring charts for OL as well. Winning a trophy as captain might just be the motivation he needs to sign a new deal.

Memphis' contract situation will continue to cause debate among football fans worldwide, as a player of his quality available on a free transfer would be an extremely enticing prospect for top clubs among Europe's elite.

However, this update from the Lyon chairman sounds like there is still a possibility Depay could agree new terms with the French giants, especially if they are able to end their trophy drought with Ligue 1 or Coupe de France glory.