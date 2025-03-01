Jean-Philippe Mateta shares message for fans on social media after being rushed to hospital following horror incident in FA Cup

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has shared a message revealing that he is fine after his horror injury in the FA Cup against Millwall on Saturday. The Eagles claimed a convincing 3-1 win, but had to play most of the game without their star striker Mateta after a reckless tackle.

Mateta has taken to Instagram to share a message with his fans, stating that he is doing well and hopes to be back on the pitch soon. He also thanked them for their messages of support and praised his teammates for getting the job done in the FA Cup.

"Thank you all for your kind messages. I'm doing well. I hope to be back very soon. And stronger than ever. Well done guys for the great job today. I love you. JP 🔵🔴🙏🏻🦅. @cpfc 💪🏾"

Jean-Philippe Mateta is Crystal Palace's leading scorer in the Premier League this season with 12 goals and one of the league's most clinical finishers. However, he played just eight minutes at Selhurst Park. The 27-year-old Frenchman went after a ball over the top, which was cleared by Milwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

The goalkeeper, however, left his mark on the striker as he kicked him fiercely on the side of his head, leaving him with a bad gash behind his ear. With the VAR in use in the game, Roberts was shown a straight red card as the striker received treatment on the pitch. The Crystal Palace man was eventually stretchered off the pitch with a neck brace and taken to a local hospital during the game.

Crystal Palace overcome Mateta loss to overcome ten-man Milwall in FA Cup clash

Crystal Palace booked their place in the last eight of the FA Cup despite losing star striker Jean-Philippe Mateta to injury. They defeated London rivals Millwall by three goals to one to progress in the cup.

The striker was stretchered off in the eighth minute after a tackle from Milwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts, who was shown a straight red card following a VAR review. The absence of the Frenchman was no problem for his side, as they went ahead in the 33rd minute through an own goal from Japhet Tanganga.

Crystal Palace doubled their advantage just seven minutes later when Tanganga deflected the ball into the path of Daniel Munoz to score for Oliver Glasner's side. Milwall pulled one back deep into first half stoppage time, as Wes Harding's shot deflected off Ben Chilwell and into the back of the net.

Substitute Eddie Nketiah, added his name to the scoresheet in the 81st minute to see off the Championship side. Crystal Palace will now join Aston Villa and Preston North End in the quarterfinal draw of the FA Cup.

