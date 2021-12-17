Struggling Newcastle will be stung by 'mercenaries': Jermaine Jenas

Former Newcastle player Jermaine Jenas fears the club will be 'stung' by the arrival of 'mercenaries' as Eddie Howe looks to spend big in an attempt to avoid relegation. Jenas believes Newcastle United's newfound riches might attract players that are only there to collect a paycheque, rather than fight for the club's future.

Speaking on BT Sport after the side's 3-1 loss to Liverpool on Thursday night, Jenas said:

"They're going to go through that, the mercenaries turning up and taking the money. They're desperate right now and they're desperate for anything they can get which is going to help them keep them in this league. And in being desperate, you're going to get stung."

No stranger to the type of player he warns his former club of, Jenas recalled the time he signed for a struggling QPR side halfway through the 2012-13 season.

"The team I walked into, they had Loic Remy, Esteban Granero, Park Ji-sung was there, Jose Bosingwa. You could go through this team, it was crazy - the names that were there."

Jenas in his QPR days, battling with Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey.

Nonetheless, this was not enough to stop Harry Redknapp's team from being relegated with three games left to play. Confined to the Championship, many of the big names jumped ship while Jenas remained at the club. They bounced back the following season, securing promotion via the play-offs.

Newcastle looking to splash the cash in January window

Last night's defeat leaves Eddie Howe's Newcastle in 19th place as we close in on the season's halfway mark. Howe will be desperate to bring in fresh recruits to turn things around. With the club's new mega-rich ownership, there will be no shortage of options in the transfer window.

Reportedly on their radar is former Liverpool man Philippe Coutinho. The Barcelona player has made just 12 La Liga appearances this term, scoring twice. With Coutinho's contract running until June 2023, the financially-stricken side will be happy to move the player on due to his high wages.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🚨🚨[ @AdriaAlbets 🥇] | “We'll see what happens in the coming days and how the meeting with the club goes”, is said from Phillipe Coutinho's environment, who doesn't close the doors to a possible exit of the Brazilian in January. #fcblive 🚨🚨[ @AdriaAlbets🥇] | “We'll see what happens in the coming days and how the meeting with the club goes”, is said from Phillipe Coutinho's environment, who doesn't close the doors to a possible exit of the Brazilian in January. #fcblive https://t.co/5d8i2Oa4g8

Belgium star Eden Hazard has also been linked with Newcastle. Due to injuries and bad form, the ex-Chelsea player has not been able to show his best at Madrid. Hazard might welcome a move back to the league where he made a name for himself.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Eden Hazard has had the same amount of injuries (14) as goals and assists (14) since leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid 🤕 Eden Hazard has had the same amount of injuries (14) as goals and assists (14) since leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid 🤕 https://t.co/TNRvn4rTLH

At the back, Eddie Howe will be looking to bring in at least one central defender, with Burnley pair Ben Mee and James Tarkowski linked with Newcastle alongside Lille OSC's Sven Botman.

