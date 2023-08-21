Jenni Hermoso provides 7-word response after being forcefully kissed on the lips by Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales

Spain star Jenni Hermoso has responded to RFEF president Luis Rubiales inappropriately kissing her on the lips after La Roja won the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Jorge Vilda's side earned a 1-0 win against England in the final in Sydney on Sunday (August 20) to win their first World Cup. A 29th-minute goal from Olga Carmona sealed the game for La Roj, who beat the likes of Sweden and the Netherlands on their road to glory.

Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales sparked controversy by forcefully kissing Hermoso on the lips during the following celebrations. He was enthusiastic while greeting the players on the podium and made some of them uncomfortable with his physical closeness, according to French broadcaster RMC.

Hermoso herself appeared to express discomfort over the incident in an Instagram live stream later. The former Barcelona forward was heard saying that she did not like the act, but she was laughing as she said:

"Eh...yeah, I did not enjoy that." Jenni Hermoso said on an Instagram live stream after the game.

However, Hermoso has since justified Rubiales' actions, saying that the RFEF president's behavior with all Spain players has been exceptional. She said (h/t AFP via The Barron's):

"It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings. The president and I have a great relationship. His behavior with all of us has been outstanding, and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude."

Jenni Hermoso bagged three goals and two assists for Spain at the World Cup but missed a penalty in the final.

What Luis Rubiales said about incident with Jenni Hermoso

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales has rubbished suggestions that kissing Jenni Hermoso was inappropriate. The RFEF chief justified his actions as a display of affection. He also dubbed people criticizing him as idiots (h/t The Independent):

"The kiss with Jenni? There are idiots everywhere. When two people have a minor show of affection, we can't listen to idiocies. We are champions, and that is what stays with me."

Rubiales has been functioning as the RFEF president since May 2018. He made headlines after sacking Julen Lopetegui as the Spain men's team's head coach ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He made the decision after the tactician had failed to inform him that he was in talks with Real Madrid for their managerial role.

The Spaniard hsa previously served as the president of the Association of Spanish Footballers. He plied his trade for Levante and Xerez during his playing days as a defender.