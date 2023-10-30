Jeremy Doku sends emphatic message to Manchester United’s Antony after 3-0 derby win 

Manchester City winger Jeremey Doku has fired shots at Manchester United's Antony following the Cityzen's 3-0 Premier League win against the Red Devils on Sunday (October 29).

Doku, who came on as an 87th-minute substitute for Jack Grealish, posted an image of himself reacting to a blatant foul by Antony. In the 92nd minute, the Brazil international aggressively swiped at the 21-year-old after the latter dribbled past him.

Unhappy with the challenge, Doku confronted the former Ajax man, who was booked for his actions. Posting an image of the same on his Instagram story, the Manchester City star wrote:

"Stay calm, Manchester is Blue."

Jeremy Doku's Instagram story

Pep Guardiola's men scored their first through an Erling Haaland spot kick after Rodri was brought down by Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund in the penalty area.

The Norway international then doubled his side's lead, netting a simple header after the break (49'). Phil Foden rounded off the scoring, tapping home Haaland's cross from close range (80').

Although Doku was involved in very little action in his first Manchester derby, he's proved to be threatening ever since joining the Etihad from Rennes for £55.5 million this summer. He's bagged three goals and two assists across all competitions, and has started five Premier League matches.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester City's new signing is preferred in the left-wing role ahead of England international Jack Grealish during the course of the season.

Gary Neville calls out Manchester United star for poor challenge on Manchester City's Jeremy Doku

Gary Neville (via Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Gary Neville was unhappy with Antony's poor tackle on Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku. The Sky Sports pundit sided with the Cityzens man, who reacted to the challenge, pointing his finger at the 23-year-old.

It was a largely frustrating night for the Red Devils who managed just 39 per cent possession and three shots on target compared to their opponent's 10. Neville labeled Antony's actions as "absolutely ridiculous," adding (via The Sun):

"That's absolutely ridiculous, that's a sending off. Absolutely ridiculous from Antony. It's embarrassing."

Erik ten Hag is in a tough situation after his side's poor start to the new season. Currently, Manchester United are eighth with 15 points in the Premier League, already 11 behind league-leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

In the Champions League, the club is placed third in Group A, having last two and won one of their first three matches.