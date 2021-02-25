Jeremy Mathieu criticizes Barcelona for not supporting Clement Lenglet

Former Barcelona defender Jeremy Mathieu has offered support to beleaguered Blaugrana defender Clement Lenglet after the criticism he has received following his recent performances.

Lenglet gave away a late penalty during the clash against Cadiz as Barcelona dropped two vital points in the race for the La Liga title.

The French centre-back has not had the best of seasons so far, but he has found some support in former Barcelona defender Jeremy Mathieu.

Mathieu, like Lenglet, was criticized by Barcelona fans in the past. He said that the Barcelona dressing room isn’t the most supportive when you make mistakes, and has lambasted the club’s lack of support for Lenglet in these testing times.

"I had a very bad time in my last year with Barcelona," Mathieu told RAC1. "I felt that the defeat in Turin was my fault.

"But I don't understand why they went for me as eleven players play football. I felt alone in the dressing room. No one offered support. For me, that's not football.

"Everyone is killing Lenglet now, and I know what that's like. He has to try and be positive and to turn it around, and try his best."

Lenglet yet to show the best form since moving to Barcelona

Clement Lenglet was one of the best young players prior to his move to Barcelona, but has not been able to replicate his performances consistently.

He is still only 25, and has a lot more time to show his true colors, but Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman perhaps needs to put an arm around his shoulder to help him regain his confidence.

Advertisement

The Blaugrana have a tough task to overturn their first-leg deficits suffered in the Copa Del Rey and the Champions League knockout stages, and it remains to be seen if Lenglet will play a part.

With key defenders Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti now back from their respective injuries, there will be added pressure on Lenglet to perform well when he is selected.

The incident does make you wonder about the pressure of playing for a top side like Barcelona, especially when they are not having the best of seasons.