Jerzy Dudek names one Liverpool player who could ‘improve’ Real Madrid ahead of Champions League final 

Jerzy Dudek has claimed that a current Liverpool defender would improve Real Madrid's starting lineup ahead of this weekend's Champions League final in Paris (May 28).

The former Poland goalkeeper will forever be an icon for Reds fans, as his penalty heroics in the 2005 'Miracle of Istanbul' final helped Liverpool claim their fifth European crown.

𝘾𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙤𝙣𝙖 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙨 aka Larry 🇺🇦 @Cantona_Collars This is how Liverpool won the Champions League in 2005 🤯 This is how Liverpool won the Champions League in 2005 🤯 https://t.co/YxnhvkkhZg

Dudek left Anfield in 2007 to join Los Blancos but only made 12 appearances across four seasons. The retired shot-stopper was asked by Marca which players from Jurgen Klopp's side would be able to get into Madrid's team, to which he replied:

"We could talk about Salah, who is obviously the main player but Real Madrid have a great future in that position. Rodrygo is an incredible player, just like Valverde."

"If (Ancelotti) could only choose one player, it would probably be Van Dijk, because I see that Real Madrid could improve defensively. They have great midfielders, wide players and forwards and a great goalkeeper but I think they can still improve defensively."

Van Dijk is generally regarded as one of the best central defenders in the world, having played 50 times for the Merseyside club across the campaign.

The 30-year-old has won every major trophy available to him since his move to Anfield from Southampton in 2018. Dudek believes Van Dijk would get into the Spanish champion's strongest XI ahead of the likes of David Alaba and Eder Militao.

Liverpool FC @LFC #OnThisDay in 2005, we completed one of the greatest comebacks of all time #OnThisDay in 2005, we completed one of the greatest comebacks of all time 😱 https://t.co/BFTTlMPdLI

Dudek gives his thoughts on who will win Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid

Saturday's final will be the third time the two European heavyweights have met in a European Cup final, with both sides so far claiming a victory each.

Dudek was asked by Marca who he believes has the edge going into the showpiece event. The 49-year-old replied:

"Again face to face, like when I left Liverpool for Real Madrid in 2007. Then in 2018, when I was in Kyiv, and now in the final in Paris. It is impossible to choose a favorite in this grand finale; it's always 50/50 and I don't think you can say that one of the two is the big favourite."

"There is a lot of quality in both teams and the way they have reached the final is incredible, especially Real Madrid. I think it is very difficult to say which of the two has a better chance of winning."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar