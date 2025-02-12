Jesse Lingard calls out social media post claiming him, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford destroyed the culture at Manchester United

Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard has responded to a claim that he, Marcus Rashford, and Paul Pogba destroyed the culture at Old Trafford. Back in December 2024, a fan commented on social media platform X, in reference to Lingard:

"Him, Pogba and Rashford destroyed the culture even Rooney admitted. He was let have his own culture with those other 2 vultures after Sir Alex left."

On February 12, Jesse Lingard responded with the comment:

"Please explain how me paul and Marcus destroyed Manchester United’s culture?"

It is uncertain what the fan meant, but the trio notably broke through the club's academy and played for the first team. Lingard began his professional career with the Red Devils in 2011 and spent another 11 years at the club, going on loan to five clubs in that period. He now plays for FC Seoul in South Korea.

Paul Pogba also broke into the first team in 2011, but soon moved to Juventus as a free agent. He returned in 2016, eventually leaving for Italy once more in 2022. Currently, he is on the verge of returning from an 18-month doping ban.

Marcus Rashford is the only player still affiliated with Manchester United, although the winger is currently on loan at Aston Villa. He broke into the first team in 2015 and was a consistent part of the squad until December 2024, making 426 appearances for the Red Devils.

Ruben Amorim explains Marcus Rashford loan from Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has explained the reason behind Marcus Rashford leaving the club on loan to Aston Villa. The 27-year-old has not featured under the head coach since December, having been frozen out of the first team.

During a press conference, Amorim explained (via BBC):

"I couldn't get Marcus to see the way you're supposed to play football and to train the way I see it. Sometimes you have one player that is really good with one coach, and the same player with another coach is different.

"I wish the best to Rashford and to [Villa manager] Unai Emery, and they can connect because he's a very good player."

Since his loan move away from United, Rashford has played one game for the Villans, coming on as a substitute in their 2-1 FA Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur.

