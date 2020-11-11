Chelsea great Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has lightly criticized Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team selection as Manchester United beat Everton 3-1 at the weekend.

Bruno Fernandes netted two goals and assisted Edinson Cavani for Manchester United's third as the Reds bounced back from two successive defeats to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Although Manchester United were triumphant against Carlo Ancelotti's side, Hasselbaink has had a lot to say about the group on the pitch.

Hasselbaink has recognized how Manchester United improved after falling behind, but has claimed they should've started with a more attacking team at Goodison Park.

"He did get a reaction. They did play better after Everton’s 1-0. I just think that they have problems in the team. They’ve got problems defensively and going forward. They’re not as good as they used to be. That’s normal because we’re expecting too much from Manchester United just because they’re Manchester United.

"That’s not a Manchester United team, is it? Two defensive midfield players, going to Everton where you should have more attacking players on the pitch, especially Pogba.

"I agree with that for now but longer-term you cannot have Fred and McTominay in your team to become champions or to challenge for the championship. For now, maybe the games that he needs to defend the back four a bit better to give them stability but long-term? That’s not a Manchester United way."

It seems a bit silly saying this now, after Manchester United won the game and were the better team throughout.

Hasselbaink's comment about Manchester United not being as good as they use to be also seems fairly obvious, however, it's interesting to hear an outsider's viewpoint.

Manchester United can't stop winning in the Premier League

Manchester United's poor start to the Premier League season has been solely down to their form at home.

Solskjaer's side have lost three and drawn one in the league at Old Trafford so far this term. In contrast, the Reds have won all six of their away games in all competitions.

Manchester United have won seven away Premier League games on the bounce, as well as toppling Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League Group Stage.

If they can pick up their form on home soil, there's no reason why Manchester United can't start climbing up the table.