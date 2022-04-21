Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink chooses between Arsenal and Tottenham for Premier League top 4 spot 

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has given his prediction for the Premier League top-four race between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur this season. He believes Spurs will just edge ahead of the Gunners in the race.

Mikel Arteta's men beat Chelsea 4-2 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, April 20. It was a big win for Arsenal, coming on the back of three consecutive defeats.

The Gunners are fifth in the league table, level on points with fourth-placed Spurs. Antonio Conte's side are only ahead due to a superior goal difference (18-10).

The two teams are set to clash in one of the most important north London derbies in recent years on May 12 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Speaking to Sky Sports about who will take the fourth spot between the two teams, Hasselbaink said (via Metro):

"I think it’s going to be very close. Before the match tonight I was more with Spurs because of their fire power and Arsenal had difficulties scoring. I still am with Spurs. Yes, the north London derby is going to be a big, big match, but I just think Spurs have Kane and Conte. They know how to win games."

With just six games remaining, the Premier League top-four race is set to go down to the wire.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to battle it out for the Premier League top four as others fall away

Just a couple of weeks ago, there was a four-horse race for the Premier League top four with Manchester United and West Ham United also in contention. While both teams can still mathematically make it, it seems unlikely with just six games remaining.

Premier League @premierleague Another turn in this brilliant title race! 🏎 Another turn in this brilliant title race! 🏎 https://t.co/70jLjAGD6s

The Hammers are seventh, five points below Spurs and the Gunners, who have a game in hand. They can make it to the Champions League next season by winning the Europa League as well. They are set to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-finals of the competition.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, are sixth, three points below the two north London teams, both having a game in hand. They are set to face Arsenal on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium in what will be a crucial match for both teams.

The fourth position is well poised for either of the two north London teams to take away. Any slip-up now could be the difference between playing in the Champions League or the Europa League next season.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh