Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink hits out at 'very bad' Chelsea star for his display in 4-1 loss to Manchester United

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has lambasted Lewis Hall for his sub-par performance in his team's 4-1 Premier League loss at Manchester United on Thursday (May 25).

The Blues crashed to their 16th league defeat of the ongoing 2022-23 campaign at Old Trafford, while Erik ten Hag's side confirmed their top-four spot with a stunning victory. Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford netted a goal apiece for the hosts. Joao Felix bagged a consolation goal for his side in the 89th minute.

Hall, 18, started in a four-man defence in Chelsea's visit to Manchester United. He committed a serious mistake during the buildup to Martial's goal in the 45th minute, letting Jadon Sancho receive a pass under almost no pressure.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Hasselbaink slammed the left-back for his error against Manchester United. He said:

"During this goal, it is a brilliant pass to Sancho, looking one way and giving it the other. It is very bad defending from Hall but you should take nothing away from Casemiro for giving it to Sancho in such an effective manner."

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp also pitched in and asserted that Hall should try to work with Ashley Cole, who is currently a member of Frank Lampard's coaching staff. He elaborated:

"It is important to do your job. He has got one of the best left backs we've ever seen in Ashley Cole on the staff there. He needs to work on that, look at his defensive positioning, make sure he gets his body shape right soon. He did enough good things in these last two games to show that he can be a proper left back for the future."

So far this season, Hall has featured in 733 minutes of first-team action across 10 appearances for Chelsea.

Chelsea pushing to sign Manchester United-linked midfielder: Reports

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are making a big push to lure Romeo Lavia away from Southampton this summer. Incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be a huge fan of the Manchester City youth product.

The Blues are set to make a concrete move once Pochettino is announced as the club's new full-time manager. They have been in touch with the Manchester United target for several months and are hopeful of finalizing a deal.

Lavia, 19, has emerged as one of the best midfield talents since joining the Saints from Manchester City for an initial fee of £10.5 million last summer. He has scored a goal and contributed an assist in 33 matches so far this season.

