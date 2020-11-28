Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink makes interesting title claim about Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea

Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said in an interview with Sky Sports (quotes via zeebiz.com) that Tottenham Hotspur are better positioned to compete for the Premier League title this season than his former club.

The two sides will lock horns at Stamford Bridge tomorrow in what promises to be one of the games of the season and Spurs head into the game as the table toppers.

Win percentages this season:



Tottenham - 76%

Chelsea - 60%

Man United - 57%

Real Madrid - 54%

Inter Milan - 25%



The Dutchman claimed that Chelsea's young squad needs a year or two to reach their potential and added that Frank Lampard's inexperience as a manager could work against Chelsea.

"As a squad if (Tottenham) are not winning, or close to winning, the league this year then I think they will have under-achieved. I think Chelsea doesn`t need to win it. Frank is not there yet. If they win it of course they will take it with two hands."

"But it`s only Frank`s second year, we all know what happened last year. He had to come in and let the youngsters play and he did magnificently. They have spent a lot of money but he is building for the future. In that aspect, Spurs are a little bit further than Chelsea."

While Chelsea's transfer business in the summer grabbed all the headlines, Tottenham Hotspur's exploits went under the radar. Jose Mourinho's side boast one of the most destructive attacking units in world football, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min in sensational form in the opening weeks of the season.

Hasselbaink singled out the two Spurs stars for special praise and admitted that Spurs' squad depth has gone under the radar slightly.

"On paper it`s the strongest, with (Harry) Kane, (Gareth) Bale who is not even firing on all cylinders yet, and Son (Heung-min), then you have Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn off the bench and Dele Alli who is not involved and Harry Winks on the bench."

"Their weakest area is the two centre halves."

Chelsea and Tottenham have started the season strongly and look like Premier League contenders after nine games played. The two great rivals will look to pip one another to the top of the table on Sunday and a captivating game could be on the cards at Stamford Bridge.