Joan Garcia breaks silence on Espanyol coach once claiming he would cut his hand off if goalkeeper joined Barcelona

Newly-signed Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia has broken his silence on RCD Espanyol manager Manolo Gonzalez's controversial claim about his transfer. The Spanish shotstopper said that the coach is entitled to his own opinion, declaring that the move to Camp Nou is the best decision for his career.
A graduate of Espanyol's youth academy, Garcia impressed in his first full LaLiga campaign with his boyhood side (in the 2024-25 season). He played every single minute in the league, keeping eight clean sheets in 38 fixtures and helping his side avoid relegation from the top flight.
In a move that raised a few eyebrows, Espanyol's cross-town rivals Barcelona triggered Garcia's release clause, worth a reported €25 million, in June 2025. While negotiations were underway between the club and the player, Gonzalez claimed that he was almost willing to 'cut off' the 24-year-old's hand if he joined the Blaugrana.
In a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo, Garcia addressed the claim from his former manager. He asserted that he had no qualms about his move to the Camp Nou, saying (via Barca Universal):
"As I've said, everyone has their own thoughts, their own opinions. I've already said that maybe it was a bit difficult to understand moving from Espanyol to Barca, but I'm clear that it was the best thing for me."
Garcia featured in all four of Barcelona's pre-season games, keeping two clean sheets. He will likely be the first-choice goalkeeper under Hansi Flick, ahead of club captain Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (sidelined with a back injury) and veteran Pole Wojciech Szczesny.
"I had no doubts" - Joan Garcia makes claim about transfer to Barcelona
Spanish goalkeeper Joan Garcia claimed that he 'had no doubts' about moving to Barcelona from LaLiga rivals Espanyol.
Despite interest from Premier League sides like Manchester City and Newcastle United, the 24-year-old chose to join the Catalan giants. Explaining his decision, the shotstopper said that he felt 'truly loved' by the Blaugrana and claimed that the club's project enticed him more than others.
In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Garcia said (via Football Espana):
"Many names and many teams come up, but it’s not always like that. It’s true that there was interest from other teams, but in the end, there was nothing like what Barca offered me on a sporting level and in terms of what they’re building, their young team, with the potential to win everything. There was nothing, and in that sense, I had no doubts."
"Above all, the project there is, the team there, so young, with so much quality. And they made me feel they truly loved me. They made a significant financial commitment that many teams probably wouldn’t have made. So I felt they truly loved me, that it was a commitment they were making with great determination. And that’s very important for a player. Feeling loved and truly loved is very important to me," Garcia added.
With Marc-Andre ter Stegen set to be granted a long-term leave, Barcelona are likely to complete the registration of Garcia with LaLiga in the upcoming days.