Barcelona handed boost as they are likely to receive approval from LaLiga for registration of summer signing: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to get approval from La Liga to register Joan Garcia. The goalkeeper will be taking the place of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is out following back surgery.

According to a report in Mundo Deportivo, Ter Stegen's medical reports have been submitted to the league, and La Liga's injury provision would see the club getting some leeway. The rule allows the club to free up 80% of the German goalkeeper's wages, thereby helping with the registration of the new signing.

Barcelona are yet to meet LaLiga's 1:1 rule, which would block them from registering their new signings, Garcia and Marcus Rashford. Club president Joan Laporta spoke about the issue earlier this month and said:

"We're working to make it happen. With Marc's decision, we have the option of registering Joan Garcia, and we're working on the rest. This week we'll have news, hopefully good news, to see if we can register them before La Liga starts. And if we can't, we have time."

Marcus Rashford remains relaxed about the situation, stating that he is confident the club will find a solution before the deadline. The Englishman arrived on loan from Manchester United with the Catalan side covering his wages and having the option to sign him permanently next summer.

Barcelona activated the €25 million release clause in Joan Garcia's contract to sign him from derby rivals, Espanyol. He is expected to be the club's #1 this season, with Wojciech Szczęsny, who signed a 2-year deal this summer, playing as the backup.

La Liga president spoke about Barcelona and the 1:1 rule earlier this summer

La Liga president Javier Tebas spoke to the media at Madrid's Esade Campus earlier this summer and claimed that Barcelona were no in a position to register Joan Garcia. He was aware of the €25 million release clause being paid, but said that the club needed to free up space to register the new signing. He said (via GOAL):

"One thing is to make the signing of Joan Garcia official and another, to register him. They have to make movements and see which players they are going to decide... I hear so much... I don't know what is true of what is written. Barcelona is not in the 1:1 rule."

"I think the other day they announced the payment of Joan Garcia's clause, but I don't know if they have already done it, I don't understand much... Barca has to do things to be able to register him, not many, but they have to do things and they already know what they are, I'm not going to say them, but we don't even have dates, we'll see."

Barcelona have let Inigo Martinez leave for Al-Nassr on a free transfer, which will also help them free up some wages. They have also sold Pau Victor, Alex Velle, and Pablo Torre, with Ansu Fati also leaving on loan to AS Monaco.

